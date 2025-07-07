The police in the Northern Region have started probing the death of Fatima Abukari, an 18-year-old student of Bimbilla Senior High School, during the Fire Festival in Bimbilla.

Abukari is believed to have been killed by a stray bullet during the festival on July 5 as residents were marching during a torchlit procession toward the Wampu Dam.

The police in the Northern Region are probing the death of high school student Fatima Abukari during the Fire Festival in Bimbilla. Source: Nanung Peace Initiative-NPI

Joy News reported that police have visited the scene of the incident and retrieved some cartridge casings. No arrests have been made so far.

Chief Inspector Lukman Neindoo, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, cautioned the public against possessing and using unlicensed weapons, particularly firearms.

“It is not for nothing that the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II, banned the celebrations in the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality.”

“No one has the right to carry an assault rifle unless it is licensed for a lawful purpose.”

He also noted that a press conference will be held to provide further updates on the incident.

The fire festival had been partially banned in parts of the Northern Region due to the safety and security risks.

Celebrations continued in some communities, including Bimbilla, where the tragic incident occurred.

