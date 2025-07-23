Kusasi Chief Reportedly Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Ashanti Region

The Kusasi Chief in the Ashanti Region and head of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants on the evening of Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at his residence near the Asawase F-line community centre.

According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived at the residence on a motorbike at around 8:40 pm. One of them, armed with an AK-47 rifle, fired multiple shots at the chief before they sped off.

Azenbe, who was enskinned as Kadi Naaba just three months ago, was first taken to the Manhyia District Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, visited the grieving family later that evening and pledged a full-scale investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

