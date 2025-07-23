Kusasi Chief Reportedly Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Ashanti Region
The Kusasi Chief in the Ashanti Region and head of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants on the evening of Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at his residence near the Asawase F-line community centre.
According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived at the residence on a motorbike at around 8:40 pm. One of them, armed with an AK-47 rifle, fired multiple shots at the chief before they sped off.
Azenbe, who was enskinned as Kadi Naaba just three months ago, was first taken to the Manhyia District Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.
Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, visited the grieving family later that evening and pledged a full-scale investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.