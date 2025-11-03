Mfantsipim School is trending after booking a spot in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

A contestant from Mfantsipim School expressed hope in an interview that he could play his part to help the school retain the trophy

Netizens who reacted to the video have praised Mfantsipim School for making it to the final

Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim, one of the contestants who represented Mfantsipim School and helped secure a place in the NSMQ final, has spoken out.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, the intelligent NSMQ star, who was speaking on the sidelines after his school eased past Ghana Secondary Technical School and Mankranso SHS in the semi-finals, opened up about the contest.

Benjamin, in a show of gratitude, first thanked God for helping the three-time winners secure a place in the finals.

"I am just really happy that we were able to win this contest. Like I said, God has been with us from the very onset, and it was shown today as well. He really was with us; He really helped us, even as the contest was getting tough, and at the end, we came out as the winners."

When quizzed on expectations for the finals, Benjamin opened up about the school’s desire to retain the title, expressing optimism that this could be achieved.

"We are really grateful that we won, and we hope the same thing will happen in the final so we can successfully defend the trophy," he told the interviewer.

The Head of Science at Mfantsipim School also spoke in an interview with Joy News, expressing delight that his school had made it to the final.

Labelling Mfantsipim as the best science school in Ghana, the teacher expressed hope that his school would clinch victory.

"It is so great! The boys have done so well. When it comes to Mfantsipim, we teach our boys to learn, they are disciplined, but above all, God is our helper. Mfantsipim is the best school in Ghana and in West Africa. When it comes to science, there is no school in Ghana that can compete with us. We hope we are going to win. God is our strength, and Mfantsipim will win it once again," he said in the interview.

