NSMQ: Mfantsipim School Advances to Finals, Mankranso SHS NSMQ Team Shares Their Disappointment
- Mfantsipim School has secured a final spot in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
- Mankranso SHS has expressed their disappointment at exiting the competition at the semi-final stage.
- Mfantsipim School is hoping to win the trophy for the second consecutive time
The students who represented Mankranso SHS at the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have opened up about their disappointment after exiting the competition.
The school placed third with 15 points at the end of the semi-final contest involving Mfantsipim School and Ghana Secondary Technical School.
Mfantsipim demonstrated its dominance by securing 42 points to advance to the finals, with GSTS School coming in second with 23 points.
In an interview with Joy News after the contest, contestants of the Mankranso SHS NSMQ team, who looked visibly sad, shared their experience.
Augustine Many Nayere, asked by the interviewer about what caused their defeat, responded, saying, "Something happened, but we give thanks to God for what He has done for us."
Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah also admitted that she was sad but expressed optimism that the school would perform better in the next year's competition.
Mfantsipim School, meanwhile, has booked a spot in the final for the second time running, where it will be hoping to win the trophy back-to-back.
Watch the video below:
