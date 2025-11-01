A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shared the reasons he entered politics

The former Vice President said he did not become a politician to enrich himself but rather to serve

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated that the reason he became a politician is to help improve the lives of Ghanaian citizens rather than for personal gains.

The former Vice President made the statement when he met with delegates during his campaign tour of Amenfi West in the Western Region.

In his speech, Dr Bawumia mentioned his records while serving as Vice President, including transparency and cost efficiency, citing the Mobile Money Interoperability project as an example.

“I entered politics to serve the people, not to enrich myself. Let me remind you that when we initiated the Mobile Money Interoperability project, the NDC had proposed a contract worth 1.2 billion dollars. We cancelled that deal and instead completed the entire project for just 4.5 million dollars — not even up to 5 million. This initiative has greatly benefited Ghanaians and created thousands of jobs. If money were my reason for entering politics, I'd have so much, but then it would also have become debt for the nation. But I am into politics to help, not to enrich myself.”

Dr Bawumia added that he finds joy in seeing government policies positively impact the ordinary citizens across the country.

“My greatest joy comes from seeing how these projects are transforming lives, not from personal gain. I am not in politics for money — I am here to make a difference in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians,” he added.

Reactions to reason Bawumia became a politician

Felix Boadi Amponsah said:

"Can Dr Bawumia control the likes of Wontumi Abronye and some gurus in the NPP in case he becomes president?"

Dacosta Felix wrote:

"You guys should stop laughing and give him the steeyeeeerrrr."

Kwesi Barcelona said:

"The momentum is higher and we rest not until we see the Victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia become a reality."

Baafi Raphael wrote:

"Apuu, just recently you told us about 300 pickups you bought for the party, that's a huge money, so what are you talking about, masa wadidi amin."

Charles Adu said:

"Every politician's mantra 🤣 what is in your mind de3 only you know."

Korsah Bashiru wrote:

"Where’s the 12 million dollars meant for the construction of the Pwalugu dam? I like the way he laughs whenever he finishes telling lies 😂😂,"

Richcore Gokah said:

"Ok, but we don’t want your help, we are ok for now. Is it by force to help someone 🤣🤣🤣."

Real Osei Kwadwo Elvis wrote:

"Please, if your fundamentals are weak, your exchange rate will expose you, as you said, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, you have exposed yourself, so where from all these talks?"

Teku Solomon said:

"So where did you get that huge amount of money to fund your campaign?"

Ouedraogo Harun Bin Ahmed wrote:

"So now he has accepted that mobile money interoperability isn’t his idea, but started by NDC. Give him another opportunity, and he will say it’s his idea."

