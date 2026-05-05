A teacher identified as George was caught engaging in alleged malpractice during the 2026 BECE examination

The gentleman was reportedly apprehended by the police for writing the examination on behalf of his girlfriend identified as Georgina

This comes amid a government warning to apply strict sanctions against anyone caught cheating during the national exercise

A male teacher has generated a massive conversation on social media after being apprehended for alleged examination malpractice.

Police arrest a teacher reportedly caught secretly writing the BECE for his student. Image credit: @withAlvin_, Metro TV/X

Source: UGC

The gentleman, identified as George, was reportedly caught writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for his alleged girlfriend.

Police apprehend teacher for BECE malpractice

In a report shared by @withAlvin__ and Metro TV on X on May 4 and 5, 2026, respectively, the man was seen being confronted by police officials.

According to the videos, he was attempting to complete the papers for a candidate identified as Georgina.

The 2026 BECE, which began on May 4, has seen heightened security as the government vowed to deal with perpetrators of exam fraud.

Authorities had earlier warned that necessary sanctions would be meted out to individuals caught undermining the integrity of the national exams.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to the police arresting a teacher

The video has sparked intense debate online, with many questioning why a grown man would risk his career for a Junior High School student.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the teacher's post below:

@son_of_Ragnar24 said:

"Oh this thing no dey make sense oo, BECE kiddie too what boyfriend dey concern am do Herhh."

@MarryOne19 stated:

"So if they arrest him for life, hwan na ayɛ????😅😅."

@Nanakwesi1990 shared:

"The fall of a man. Georgina will go and rescue him from jail."

@WilliamCage8 reacted:

"Grown man like this na you go risk your life for a JHS student 🤔 wagyimi anaaa. A 16/17 year old kid."

@Evidence__28 added:

"Make them carry am go jail so say ago get chance go write the remaining papers for the girl….ano want make the girll fail the exams."

BECE: Seven arrested for exam malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the arrest of seven individuals, including teachers and invigilators for their alleged roles in malpractice during the ongoing 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The arrests were carried out across the Central, Bono, and Ashanti Regions.

According to WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, three individuals were apprehended in the Central Region, while the Bono and Ashanti Regions saw two arrests each.

Source: YEN.com.gh