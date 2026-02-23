Eva Kuupuolo, a lecturer at UNIMAC-IJ, has advised students to create personalised study schedules

The lecturer urged students to rest whenever they feel tired instead of forcing themselves to study

She further encouraged students to understand their learning styles and body clocks rather than relying on substances to stay awake at night

A lecturer at the University of Media Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-IJ), Eva Kuupuolo, has admonished university students to develop study schedules that align with their personal learning styles rather than adopting unhealthy study habits.

According to her, many students struggle academically not because they lack intelligence, but because they fail to organise their time properly.

Eva Kuupuolo has urged students to create structured study schedules that suit their learning styles. Photo credit: Eva Kuupuolo/Facebook

Speaking to students on her TikTok vlog, she stressed the importance of rest, urging them not to force themselves to study when they are mentally exhausted.

“Every single time you are studying, and you are tired, put your book away and sleep. Rest, you need rest,”

She noted that some students wake up and begin studying without a clear plan, which she described as an ineffective learning strategy.

Some of you students do not have a time schedule for studies. You just wake up, and you are studying. This is the wrong thing to do. You need to create a study schedule for yourself.”

The lecturer also expressed grave concern about students who rely on substances to stay awake at night in a bid to study for long hours.

According to her, not everyone studies effectively at night, and students must understand what works best for them instead of succumbing to peer pressure.

The UNIMAC-IJ lecturer advised students to prioritise rest instead of forcing themselves to study when tired. Photo credit: UNIMAC-IJ/Facebook

“There are some students who do not study well at night, and they tend to rely on all kinds of substances just to stay awake”

Mrs Kuupuolo emphasised that understanding one’s body clock and learning preferences can significantly improve academic performance while protecting students’ health.

She encouraged students to adopt disciplined, structured study routines that incorporate adequate rest and self-awareness.

Reactions as lecturer recommends structured learning habits

Scores of netizens have since shared their views on the statement made by the counsellor and lecturer. YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of the reactions below:

Princess Ijeoma commented:

"Thank you, Mum."

Nabila Iddrisu noted:

"I can't study a paragraph without sleeping, Madam."

Crystabelle Osei said:

"You are the best, Miss Eva."

Einstein commented:

"Thank you, Ma."

Korku Ametefe noted:

"Mummy, it is not easy, oo."

Alhaji_1 said:

"You have changed so much, I nearly didn't make you out."

Kwame Adjei Gyapong commented:

The truth is, 99.9% of those 'married' on campus couples don't get to marry each other after school."

