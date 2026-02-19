Popular Ghanaian UK-based immigration lawyer Chris Vincent questions why Ghanaians abroad invest heavily in building homes back in Ghana

According to him, many diaspora homeowners spend only about three weeks a year in their Ghana properties.

He emphasises the need to uphold peace of mind and a fulfilling social life, which he believes are more valuable than material possessions

Popular Ghanaian UK-based immigration lawyer Chris Vincent has said he struggles to understand the mindset of Ghanaians who live and work abroad yet invest their hard-earned money in building properties back home.

According to him, it is a waste of resources to construct houses in Ghana while residing overseas, only to leave them in the care of caretakers.

Making his case, he explained that Ghanaians living abroad who own property back home still bear the full cost of maintaining those houses, despite not residing in them.

He added that, for some, the investment makes even less sense, as they spend only about three weeks in an entire year in their Ghana homes.

"In my view, peace of mind and a fulfilling social life are worth about $10,000. Most people living abroad end up spending their money on material things. They work hard, earn income, and then channel it into building houses in Ghana.”

"But why would someone live abroad, build a six-bedroom house in Ghana, and leave it in the hands of a caretaker? They don’t even get to enjoy the true value of their investment."

“You work so hard to achieve all this, only to spend about three weeks of holiday back home. Is that really worth the investment?"

According to the immigration lawyer, he describes himself as a minimalist who believes in living within one’s means and pursuing a purpose-driven life.

Netizens react to Chris Vincent's minimalist ideas

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the views expressed by the popular immigration lawyer. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Raymond commented:

"A lot of people don't have the mindset that we must live our lives to affect others. When you make it in life, don't only think about your happiness alone. You have family and friends, and they can also depend on your blessings. That is the real impact."

Oyeeman asked:

"Does he have kids? I'm puzzled by his mindset."

Hilltop Farm said:

"I returned to Ghana after 15 years of living abroad, and all my sicknesses are gone. Ghana is the best place to be."

Von Shayne noted:

"I have decided to buy houses where I live at the moment. Once I get close to my retirement age, I will sell those houses and buy properties and build investments that will take care of my family until I die, then my kids can inherit them. At the moment, I visit Africa once every two or two years, and I spend only about four weeks. So I don't intend on building properties in Ghana."

Nana Barima commented;

"Poverty has changed the real definition of life for many Ghanaians."

Dollar Kelly said:

"Are your family members thinking about you the way you think about them?"

Goday noted:

"Life must be lived in a balance."

