A Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration after she took the bold step to return home from her stay abroad

In an interview, she opened up about her decision to move back to Ghana, citing the disadvantages of living abroad

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the middle-aged woman

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Germany in search of greener pastures has returned home, without prior notice to her family.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged woman, who was speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, expressed joy about being home.

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Germany to seek greener pastures returns home Photo credit: @hejenekkej2626/TikTok

Source: UGC

Quizzed about the reaction of her relatives when she arrived, Ohemaa Mandy stated that it was one of disbelief, especially for her husband, as he was not expecting her.

Detailing the reason for her return, she first cited health grounds as the main factor, adding that she only wanted to prevent her marriage from collapsing.

She explained that she did not come home with loads of money as many would have expected, however, making the decision to return to the country of her origin is one thing that brings her joy.

"When I decided to come, people discouraged me and sent me messages trying to convince me to stay.

"I would want to advise anyone abroad that once you decide to come home, do not think you will not be allowed because you do not have the necessary documents."

A Ghanaian lady rejoices as she returns from Germany to reunite with family. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

She concluded by stating that despite not coming home with cash like many would have expected for a returnee, her fortunes would change in the next few months.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian woman returning from Germany

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions, with many commending her for taking the bold step.

@SamuelTenadu-c8q indicated:

"The good old times of Aburokyire are over. The struggle is too much, full of depression and stress. Aburokyire is finished; you will overwork, fall sick and die."

@FlorenceAppiah-il9lx stated:

"Someone told me that Ghana asi3 (Ghana is spoilt), so I shouldn't dream of going back. I asked him, is it not the same Ghana that he came from? Besides, his family is still there. I'm glad she chose her family and health first. Good luck, madam. The face of God will shine upon you."

@margaretsarben9682 added:

"Good for her. Not everyone likes to live in Ghana periodically, and Shalom. I am happy living abroad. I always thank Almighty God for blessing me to live abroad. Thank you, my Saviour Jesus Christ, for your love, mercy and grace towards my children and me. Amen."

Man returns to Ghana after two months in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel, a Ghanaian teacher, travelled to the United Kingdom (UK), stayed for only two months and returned to Ghana.

He explained that the University of the West of Scotland, where he was studying, had a policy allowing a refund of fees if a student was no longer interested in the programme.

He therefore wrote to the school after three weeks of tuition and left for Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh