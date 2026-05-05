A candidate identified as Faith shared her experience after completing the Integrated Science paper on day two of the national exams

The 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) officially commenced nationwide on Monday, May 4, 2026

Students across the country are participating in the crucial assessment to secure placement into various senior high schools

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Day two of the nationwide Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.) has concluded with candidates sitting for the Integrated Science paper.

Candidates express optimism after tackling the Integrated Science paper on day two of BECE 2026. Image credit: Dek360ghana/X

Source: UGC

Following the completion of the examination, some students have expressed optimism about their performance.

BECE candidate shares Science exam experience

In an interview posted by @Dek360Ghana on X on May 5, 2026, a candidate identified as Faith opened up about her experience in the exam hall.

According to her, the Integrated Science paper was manageable because she dedicated time to her studies prior to the exam.

In her words:

"The paper was not too difficult. I learnt and thus I was able to tackle the questions."

Her confidence reflects the mood of many students who have been preparing for months to navigate this academic hurdle.

Writing the B.E.C.E. is considered a crucial milestone in Ghana, as it determines a student’s eligibility to transition into the secondary level of education. This often leads to significant tension among students, teachers, and families who are eager for positive results.

The 2026 edition of the exams, which began on Monday, May 4, continues to see tight security and supervision across various centres to ensure a smooth exercise.

Watch the X video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh