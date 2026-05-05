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Day 2: BECE Candidate Expresses Confidence after Writing Integrated Science
Education

Day 2: BECE Candidate Expresses Confidence after Writing Integrated Science

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • A candidate identified as Faith shared her experience after completing the Integrated Science paper on day two of the national exams
  • The 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) officially commenced nationwide on Monday, May 4, 2026
  • Students across the country are participating in the crucial assessment to secure placement into various senior high schools

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Day two of the nationwide Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.) has concluded with candidates sitting for the Integrated Science paper.

Candidates express optimism after tackling the Integrated Science paper on day two of BECE 2026, education, people
Candidates express optimism after tackling the Integrated Science paper on day two of BECE 2026. Image credit: Dek360ghana/X
Source: UGC

Following the completion of the examination, some students have expressed optimism about their performance.

BECE candidate shares Science exam experience

In an interview posted by @Dek360Ghana on X on May 5, 2026, a candidate identified as Faith opened up about her experience in the exam hall.

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According to her, the Integrated Science paper was manageable because she dedicated time to her studies prior to the exam.

In her words:

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"The paper was not too difficult. I learnt and thus I was able to tackle the questions."

Her confidence reflects the mood of many students who have been preparing for months to navigate this academic hurdle.

Writing the B.E.C.E. is considered a crucial milestone in Ghana, as it determines a student’s eligibility to transition into the secondary level of education. This often leads to significant tension among students, teachers, and families who are eager for positive results.

The 2026 edition of the exams, which began on Monday, May 4, continues to see tight security and supervision across various centres to ensure a smooth exercise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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