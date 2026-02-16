An old video of Prophet Nana Kwabena Joshua prophesying doom about Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has resurfaced

This came after the Minister was involved in an accident on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road on his way to an event in the Upper East

The fulfilled prophecy of the man of God has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

A video of Prophet Nana Kwabena Joshua prophesying doom about the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has resurfaced after his prediction materialised.

Prophet Nana Kwabena Joshua's prophecy about Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, comes to pass. Image credit: @ Ministry of Education, @Nana Kwabena Joshua, @Ghana News Agency

Source: Facebook

Haruna Iddrisu involved in an accident

On February 12, 2026, a convoy bearing Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu was involved in an accident on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road.

According to reports, the ministers were on their way to commemorate the 40th Anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education in the Upper West Region when the incident occurred.

A statement signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Education Minister, indicated that all members in the crashed car were in stable condition and receiving necessary medical attention.

Prophet Kwabena's prophecy about Haruna Iddrisu materialises

Following the accident, an old video of Prophet Nana Kwabena Joshua prophesying doom about Haruna Iddrisu has resurfaced, confirming a materialised prediction.

Speaking to his congregants on a YouTube live session in January 2026, Prophet Nana Kwabena Joshua, who was delivering prophecies about his church members, chipped in a vision he had about some prominent politicians in Ghana.

According to him, he saw doom befall 4 Ministers in Ghana, including the Education Minister. Although the man of God didn't give a detailed account of the vision, he warned that his remarks should not be taken lightly.

He further stated that he doesn't enjoy prophesying doom or jubilating over his doom prophecies coming to pass, explaining that he saw doom about Highlife legend Daddy Lumba's before his death, but his message was not taken seriously.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Nana Kwabena Joshua prophesying doom about Haruna Iddrisu below:

Reactions to Prophet Kwabena Joshua's resurfaced video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Suzzy wrote:

“Concerts saa, what has this got to do with salvation. Preach the gospel, my brother.”

Franco Nero wrote:

“Why do you guys always predict doom for people?”

Atagliya Raphael Adigiyoke wrote:

“We thank God for his protection.”

Bitterman wrote:

“I am waiting for any prophet who will prophesy good about Ghana's economy.”

Albertha wrote:

"Every day, Ghanaian men of God have seen something. Eii!"

Watch the Facebook photo of the Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, following his discharge below:

Ghanaian Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, involved in an accident following a doom prophecy from a prophet. Image credit: @Ministry of Education

Source: Facebook

Haruna Iddrisu's condition after accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the current condition of Haruna Iddrisu following his road accident that sparked massive sadness.

According to reports, the Education Minister has been discharged from the hospital after he was admitted, and he is doing well.

The first photos of the Education Minister after being discharged from the hospital have emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh