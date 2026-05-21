A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has shared her academic journey from a low starting CGPA to a strong graduation result

According to her, she committed to intensive study routines, including tutorials and late-night reading sessions

Her story has drawn praise online, with many users commending her discipline, persistence and academic transformation

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has shared an inspiring account of how she transformed her academic performance from a modest start into a strong finish, following years of consistent effort and determination.

The young woman, known on TikTok as @floral040, reflected on her journey from her first year in university, where she began with a 3.3 CGPA, to graduating with a 4.30 CGPA, which she described as a First Class Lower.

Ekiti State University graduate celebrates years of dedication and academic improvement.Photo credit: Floral040/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that her early academic results left her feeling disappointed, prompting a period of self-reflection.

According to her, she chose not to disclose her initial performance to others and instead focused on improving her studies privately.

“I started university with a 3.3 CGPA. When I saw that result, I was confused and honestly, a bit ashamed. I couldn’t tell anyone. I kept it to myself for a long time,” she shared.

Determined to improve her grades, she committed herself to intensive study routines, including tutorials, late-night reading sessions and extended hours in the lecture theatre.

She described her study periods as demanding but formative, noting that she often spent long nights revising and preparing for examinations.

At some point, she said her dedication became so consistent that she became a familiar presence in the lecture halls during late hours.

Despite the challenges, she said her persistence eventually yielded results, as she steadily improved her academic standing throughout her programme.

Reflecting on her graduation, she expressed gratitude for the journey and the lessons learned along the way.

“But the work paid off. Fast forward to today… I graduated with a 4.30 CGPA,” she wrote.

She added that her achievement carried deep personal meaning, describing it as the result of “sweat, tears, doubts, fears, prayers and consistency.”

Her story has since resonated with many social media users, who have praised her discipline and transformation from a struggling student to a successful graduate.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh