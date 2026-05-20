The Ghana Standards Authority arrested managers of Jin Yuan Jia manufacturing company over substandard mattress production

Following the arrest, a Ghanaian man who bought a mattress carried the item to the China Mall to return it and demand a refund

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video lamented the production of substandard goods in the market for low prices

A man returned a mattress he bought from a China Mall after the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) arrested Chinese managers of a manufacturing company producing items that did not meet approved specifications and quality standards.

A Ghanaian man returns a mattress he bought from China Mall for a refund after the GSA crackdown in May 2026. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

Officials of the GSA arrested Chinese managers of a mattress manufacturing company for allegedly resuming operations illegally after the factory was previously shut down in October 2025.

The manufacturing company was closed down when they realised that the company, Jin Yuan Jia, had not obtained the needed regulatory approval to operate.

According to the GSA, the shutdown followed laboratory tests conducted on materials and finished products at multiple production sites.

The tests reportedly found that the mattresses and related items did not meet approved specifications and quality standards.

Man returns mattress to China Mall

After hearing the news of the substandard production, a Ghanaian man who had bought a mattress at a China Mall returned the product for his money.

Narrating the incident, a friend who accompanied the man said the managers of the mall initially did not want to refund his money, asking him to accept an exchange.

However, the customer refused to accept a new mattress and insisted on a refund, with the managers eventually agreeing to pay him back after a back-and-forth.

The customer gave them the mattress back and took his money after showing them the receipt for GH₵200 note, which the narrator said was the correct amount.

Watch the X video of the man returning his mattress to the China Mall below:

Reactions as man returns China Mall mattress

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X below.

@syyselys said:

"But seriously, I like some Chinese goods. But some things you shouldn't buy from them. Mattress, for example. Just go to @AshfoamGhana, their prices are cheap too."

@GabbySirh wrote:

"This matter 😂😂. The way Chairman Dey carry thing simple saf go tell you say ebi rubber 😂. One person can’t carry my own to far distance oo or my own too ebi block wey Dey inside?"

@KOJOgxj said:

"You can’t blame them entirely because the products were imported and were allowed into the country by the same authorities."

@kingelsurajy wrote:

"Eish, I get plans to buy this mattress oo. God save me paa."

@MrCute_gh said:

"Some Ghanaians, too, you can’t just understand them, they like cheap things too much. The price alone should tell you that what you are buying is a replica, not an original."

@AVBallJay wrote:

"You people should buy correct mattresses! Go to latex foam."

@finessBx said:

"I'm not sure you can carry a proper mattress of that size on your head so easily like that. Did he show 200 cedis at the end? 🤔 Like that's the price? Lol."

@Hitwaddle wrote:

"This is what I mean when they say 'Ghanaian' being patriotic and supporting national authorities to protect our well-being in the country. I love the overall support from everyone. Everything in the country is now risking our health coz it inferior products."

A fan spots Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shopping at China Mall. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari and @amewusika2

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari shops at China Mall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fan spotted Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shopping at the China Mall at Manet.

The celebrity was dressed in a simple all-black outfit as she walked through the halls of the mall holding her receipt.

Many people talked about how simple Nadia Buari seemed, while others admired her beauty in the comment section.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh