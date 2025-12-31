A man shared a detailed list of American schools that offer fully funded scholarships to international students

According to him, the schools operated on need-based aid, ensuring students’ financial capacity never limited access to education

Aspiring students worldwide flooded the comments with questions, eager to learn how to secure the scholarship opportunities

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A man has sparked widespread interest online after sharing detailed information about American universities that offer 100 per cent scholarships to international students.

Man shares a list of American schools offering scholarships that cover tuition, accommodation, health, and more. Image credit: williamlebeau_1/TikTok, WestEd

Source: UGC

The informative video, posted on TikTok by @williamlebeau_1, has quickly drawn attention from students across the globe seeking life-changing educational opportunities.

In the video, the man explained that several schools in America provide fully funded scholarships designed to support international students from low-income backgrounds.

According to him, these scholarships go beyond tuition, covering food, transportation, housing, and even medical insurance, making education accessible to those who may otherwise be unable to afford it.

Man explains how American scholarships work

Clarifying how the process works, he noted that the universities operate on a system known as need-based financial aid.

Under this model, schools assess a student’s financial situation and determine the level of support required. In simple terms, students who demonstrate limited financial means may qualify for complete sponsorship.

Adding further clarity, he emphasised that every institution on the list guarantees to meet 100 per cent of a student’s demonstrated financial need.

This assurance, he said, removes the burden of hidden costs and allows students to focus fully on their studies once admitted.

Beyond sharing information, the man encouraged individuals worldwide to take advantage of the opportunity, describing education as a powerful tool capable of transforming lives and communities.

His message resonated deeply, especially among young people in developing countries who dream of studying in America but lack financial resources.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Netizens react to American schools offering scholarships

Aspiring students from around the world thronged the comment section, inquiring about the process to access such opportunities.

user5494075928148 wrote:

"Please, can people that wants to study medicine gets scholarship as well?"

Nati123 wrote:

“I'm from Ethiopia. I need to study in the USA. Please help me with how to apply 🥰🥰🥰.”

Faith fides Kawoza added:

“I am from Malawi.”

C. Obani⚽️🏆 wrote:

“I’m from Africa, Sierra Leone.”

Moita asked:

“I only have a high school diploma, no bachelor’s degree. Can I still join?”

Ama Nice1234🤩🤩 commented:

“I need some, dear. I’m in Ghana.”

precious 💞🥀🌹💕 added:

“I am interested.”

A Ghanaian lady residing abroad lists British universities offering scholarships to international undergraduate students in 2026. Image credit: @stargyal167/TikTok, University of Brighton/Facebook

Source: UGC

Lady shares 3 UK universities offering scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady had opened up about scholarship opportunities available to Ghanaians who are ready to study in the UK.

In a post on her TikTok page, the young lady, @stargyal167, said three universities in the UK were offering scholarships for students to pursue further studies at their institutions.

The three universities she mentioned as offering scholarship opportunities in 2026 are the University of London, the University of Kent, and the University of Brighton.

Source: YEN.com.gh