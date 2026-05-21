Neymar earned a return to Brazil’s World Cup squad after nearly three years away from international football

Fresh concerns have emerged after the Santos star reportedly picked up an injury just weeks before the tournament begins

Carlo Ancelotti also addressed the omission of a high-profile attacking option from his squad selection

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There was widespread celebration across Brazil earlier this week after iconic forward Neymar was included in the nation’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. However, fresh concerns have now emerged over his fitness.

The veteran forward had not represented the Brazil national football team since October 2023 after suffering an ACL injury. Since then, he has worked his way back to fitness at boyhood club Santos FC and earned a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Neymar’s selection came at the expense of João Pedro, despite the Chelsea FC forward scoring 20 goals in his debut season for the club. The omission prompted an emotional response from the attacker.

Just days after the squad announcement, however, the five-time World Cup winners have suffered an injury concern.

Neymar suffers injury ahead of World Cup

Reports have now revealed that Neymar has sustained a calf injury and is expected to miss Santos’ upcoming matches, with the World Cup only three weeks away.

The 34-year-old was recently substituted in controversial circumstances during a game for Santos after receiving treatment. Following the match, the club’s medical department confirmed the issue.

Santos head of medical Rodrigo Zogaib said:

"Neymar has a minor calf injury, an edema."

"But, according to our planning, his progress will allow him to be fit next week when he will join up with the national team."

There is belief that the injury is not serious and Neymar should still join up with Brazil next week before travelling to the World Cup with his teammates.

The tournament could represent his final opportunity to win a major international trophy with Brazil.

While Neymar is expected to recover in time, Brazil still have alternatives available should any attacking player suffer an injury that rules them out of the competition.

João Pedro is believed to be first in line among the standby options, with Ancelotti admitting during his squad announcement that the 24-year-old was unfortunate to miss out.

Speaking about the Chelsea star, Ancelotti said:

"Of course, we are sad for Joao Pedro."

"For the season he had in Europe, he probably deserved to be on this list, but unfortunately, with all possible awareness and respect, we chose another player. I feel very sorry for Joao Pedro and all the others."

Source: YEN.com.gh