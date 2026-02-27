The list of valedictorians from the 2025 cohorts of the University of Ghana has reignited a long-standing culture of competition and friendly rivalry among Senior High schools

Students from SHS's who secured places on the prestigious valedictorian list have earned admiration and bragging rights for their alma mater.

Some traditionally high-profile schools are being teased after failing to produce valedictorians among the 2025 cohorts of the University of Ghana

In a ceremony marked by pomp, pageantry, and inspiring success stories, the University of Ghana, Legon, has concluded its graduation ceremonies for the 2025 cohort.

As expected, the event showcased outstanding academic performances, with several students earning top honours. Many of these achievements have since been widely celebrated across social media platforms.

Valedictorians of the University of Ghana's 2025 graduation spark pride and friendly rivalry among their former senior high schools.

Amid the celebrations, an interesting debate has emerged online, involving senior high schools whose former students excelled at the university with distinctive grades.

Social media users have been calling out some well-known schools whose alumni did not make the list of valedictorians at the University of Ghana this year.

In Ghana, it is common for senior high schools to engage in friendly rivalry, often using the academic success of their alumni in tertiary institutions as a source of pride and bragging rights.

The current discourse has shifted toward teasing some traditionally high-profile schools after students from less celebrated institutions secured places on the valedictorian list.

The 2025 UG graduation ceremony highlighted excellence, inspiring online conversations among senior high schools.

Among the valedictorians are Emmanuel Nana Yaw Appeagyei from Achimota School, Justice Avokbilla from Opoku Ware School, Jeremiah Ndemeleh also from Opoku Ware School, Debora Adjei Nyarko from Asamankese Senior High School, Kevin Kwame Asare from Adisadel College, and Janice Ekumah from Wesley Grammar Senior High School.

Nigerian student makes valedictorian list in UG

An international student at the University of Ghana, Ms Mofiyinfoluwa Motunrayo Samuel, has graduated with first-class honours after pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in French and Linguistics.

Mofiyinfoluwa, a Nigerian by birth, reportedly distinguished herself academically through what observers describe as intellectual curiosity, cultural engagement and a deep passion for language studies.

According to available information, her interest in the French language began at an early age, and she remained committed to pursuing that dream throughout her academic journey.

While on campus, she was an active member of Atelier Musique, a French-language music club, where she further immersed herself in Francophone culture.

In addition to her academic work, she pursued leadership development through internships with the International Leadership Foundation and the University of Ghana’s Transbureau.

She also volunteered as a French interpreter at the Africa Women Political Leadership Summit in 2005, applying her linguistic skills within international and policy-focused spaces.

Her achievement has been described as a reflection of dedication, consistency and a strong commitment to academic excellence.

UCC graduate bags top awards

YEN.com.gh also reported that an intelligent man was honoured at the 56th congregation held by the University of Cape Coast.

David Pipim, a person with disability, bagged first-class honours and had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.6.

UCC also named the young man as the best graduate in journalism and communication ethics, with Ghanaians applauding him.

