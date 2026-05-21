A 41-year-old Nigerian woman has been jailed after attempting to obtain a Ghanaian passport using forged nationality documents

She was arrested at the Accra Passport Application Centre after immigration officers detected inconsistencies in her identity claims during vetting

The Ghana Immigration Service has warned the public against using illegal agents to acquire identity or travel documents

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The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has successfully secured the conviction of a 41-year-old Nigerian woman who attempted to obtain a Ghanaian passport using forged nationality documents.

The convict, identified as Franca Wilson, was found guilty after she appeared before the Adabraka District Court in Accra on May 12, 2026.

41-year-old Nigerian jailed for attempting to acquire a Ghanaian passport illegally. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Citinewsroom, she pleaded guilty to three counts and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with hard labour on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

How GIS arrested Franca

Franca, a welder by profession, was arrested on April 24, 2026, at the Accra Passport Application Centre after officials detected inconsistencies in her nationality claims during the vetting process.

Following her arrest, she was handed over to the National Enforcement Department at the GIS Headquarters for further investigations into the matter.

“She was arrested on April 24, 2026, at the Accra Passport Application Centre (PAC), after vigilant officers detected inconsistencies in her nationality claims during the vetting process. She was subsequently referred to the National Enforcement Department at the GIS Headquarters for further investigations,” the statement said.

Investigations by the Immigration Service revealed that Wilson is a Nigerian citizen born in Rivers State to Nigerian parents.

However, she allegedly presented a forged birth certificate claiming she was born in Somanya in the Eastern Region to a Ghanaian mother.

Authorities further established that she failed to provide credible information regarding the alleged Ghanaian parent during interrogation.

Role of agent in document acquisition

Further checks indicated that the Nigerian woman had obtained a fraudulent birth certificate as well as a Ghana Card through an agent.

The same agent is also reported to have facilitated her online passport application and booked her appointment at the passport application centre.

In her caution statement, Franca admitted to the offences.

The Ghana Immigration Service has since cautioned the public, especially foreign nationals, against engaging individuals who pose as agents promising to secure Ghanaian identity or travel documents through illegal means.

The Service reiterated that attempts to fraudulently acquire Ghanaian identity or travel documents constitute serious offences under Ghanaian law and attract severe sanctions.

Ghana announces packages for citizens from SA

Meanwhile, YEN.com,gh reported earlier that Ghana had announced a special support package for citizens evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks.

The package included financial assistance, transportation support, psychosocial care, and job and business opportunities.

Evacuees are expected to arrive in Accra on Thursday, May 21, 2026, where they will be formally received and assisted by state officials.

Source: YEN.com.gh