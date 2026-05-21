A volunteer teacher has shared an emotional farewell moment with her students after completing her NYSC service year

In the clip, she informed her students that her time with them had come to an end, sparking emotional reactions from the class

Her post has since circulated online, with social media users reacting to the emotional scene and praising the teacher-student relationship

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A Nigerian corps member has shared an emotional farewell moment with her students as she completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) assignment, a video that has since drawn wide reactions on social media.

The corps member, identified on TikTok as @jessyca, posted a clip showing her final moments at the school where she had been teaching, as she prepared to leave after completing her service year.

Emotional moment as corps member says goodbye to her students after completing her service year. Photo credit: VIGS Ghana/UGC, GoAbroad/Facebook

Source: UGC

In the video, she is seen addressing her students to inform them that her time with them had come to an end.

The moment quickly turned emotional as several of the pupils reacted with tears and attempted to follow her as she walked away from the school premises with her belongings.

The footage captured the strong bond that had developed between the teacher and her students during her time at the school, with many of the children visibly reluctant to see her leave.

According to her post, the experience had been a meaningful part of her NYSC journey, despite the difficulty of saying goodbye.

She noted that the students made her service year memorable through their support and engagement in class.

In her caption, she expressed appreciation for the children and reflected on the memories they had created together over the course of the year.

“I come to say goodbye. Doing this with my students was so exciting, even though I was about to tear up while doing it, and they were all sad because I was leaving."

"Time flies, though. Thank you, my students, for making this NYSC journey a memorable one. I love you all, and I’m really gonna miss y’all,” she wrote.

The emotional clip has since circulated online, with many social media users praising the connection between teachers and students and sharing similar experiences from their own school years.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh