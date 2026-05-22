GMet has forecast mist and fog patches over forest, mountainous and some coastal areas this morning, under partly cloudy conditions

Thunderstorms and rain are expected across parts of the northern, with intermittent showers also likely in some inland and coastal areas

It added that southern Ghana will see a mix of sunshine and clouds, while afternoon and evening storms may still affect the middle and northern belts

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast a mixed weather pattern across the country, with mist, fog, sunshine, and thunderstorms expected in different regions throughout the day.

According to the forecast, mist or fog patches are likely to form over forest, mountainous, and some coastal areas during the morning, under partly cloudy conditions.

GMet warns of thunderstorms, rain and sunshine mix in its weather update for Friday, May 22, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In a weather alert issued on Friday, May 22, 2026, the reduced visibility is expected to gradually improve as the day progresses.

GMet said thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect parts of the northern and transition sectors from the morning hours, with intermittent rainfall also likely over some coastal and inland areas. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for changing weather conditions.

As the day advances, southern Ghana is expected to experience a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover, while the northern sector is likely to remain predominantly sunny for much of the daytime.

However, the agency cautioned that thunderstorms or rain are still anticipated over parts of the middle belt, transition, and northern regions from the afternoon into the evening, indicating continued unstable atmospheric conditions.

GMet urged the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and reduced visibility.

Read the X post below:

Dumsor to hit Volta and Ashanti Regions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the ECG and GRIDCo had announced planned and emergency maintenance works in parts of the Volta and Ashanti regions on May 22, 2026.

The outages would affect several communities as engineers carry out critical upgrades to strengthen the national electricity network.

The utilities companies apologised for the inconvenience, stressing that the works are necessary to improve long-term power reliability.

Source: YEN.com.gh