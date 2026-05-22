Controversial internet sensation and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Mama Pat (Agradaa), is back in the trends

A new cosy video shows the woman of God and her young husband, Angel Asiamah, chopping heavy love in matching regal purple attire

The public display of intense affection comes after the couple successfully survived a turbulent year of very messy, public domestic disputes, social media call-outs, and police cell detentions

If there is one thing Evangelist Mama Pat knows how to do perfectly, it is turning severe personal and domestic crises into high-tier, viral entertainment.

Evangelist Mama Pat and husband Angel Asiamah showcase their resilient love in a viral video. Image credit: Todays TV LIVE/Facebook, Angel Asiamah/TikTok

Source: UGC

The former priestess turned evangelist has completely flooded timelines after releasing a highly romanticised, playful video with her partner, effectively silencing rumours of an impending divorce.

Agradaa and husband’s love withstands every storm

The newly released video captures the couple laughing, holding hands, and playfully running around their luxurious residence, completely radiating positive vibes. Dressed from head to toe in coordinated custom purple outfits, a colour traditionally symbolising royalty, luxury, and spiritual fulfilment, the two looked completely unfazed by past events.

The display of unity is particularly shocking to casual observers, given the couple’s volatile history. Over the past months, their union has been heavily battered by highly publicised feuds.

From Agradaa taking to TikTok to fiercely accuse her husband of relational infidelity and financial exploitation, to Asiamah briefly packing his bags out of the marital home, gossip blogs had already predicted a catastrophic end to the marriage.

Furthermore, Mama Pat’s recent cycles of legal battles and brief court remands over church-related financial allegations threatened to tear the fabric of their home.

Yet, demonstrating a resilient "scandal-proof" bond, the couple has managed to hold themselves together, emerging in 2026 looking stronger and more coordinated than ever.

The Facebook video below shows the moment Agradaa and her husband “chop better love,” drawing admiration online..

Peeps react to Agradaa’s love phase

The viral video has triggered a massive wave of hilarious, nostalgic, and supportive commentary from Ghanaian netizens who compared the display to vintage Kumawood romance movies:

@Owuraku_Badu_Obeng wrote with absolute nostalgia:

"This video genuinely reminds me of old Ghana movie love scenes paaa! It's giving Fountain of Love starring Bill Asamoah and Vivian Jill Lawrence. The dramatic running and matching clothes are top-tier Kumawood content! 😂"

@Ama_Dede observed a shift in the dynamic:

"I can clearly see Mama Pat's part now loves him significantly more than before ooo. Look at how she is looking at him with heart eyes. Money and sweet love are good."

@Omama_Kofi_Ghana joked:

"This whole display just reminds me of the Sekina movie. Today they are fighting on TikTok live, tomorrow they are wearing purple to chop love. I will never look into couples' matters again!"

@Agnes_Amo added a wild comment:

"Anytime I see these two controversial couples flexing on the internet, I literally feel like divorcing my own husband so we can start over with this kind of dramatic love! 🫶😄🥰 They are too entertaining."

@Naa_Korkoi_Botchway added playfully:

"Positive vibes nkoaa inside the mansion! But mummy, where exactly were you running to in that heavy dress? 😂 Keep shining, haters will burst."

Agradaa steps out with Rihanna and Asiamah

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, her husband Angel Asiamah, and daughter Rihanna enjoyed a family outing together in a video that was shared online.

The trio appeared happy and reunited at a mall in Accra, with Rihanna visibly excited to be with her mother again.

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, praising the family bond and celebrating Agradaa’s return to normal life.

Source: YEN.com.gh