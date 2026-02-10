Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has been awarded a PhD in Law from the University of Ghana

He marked the milestone with a graduation ceremony on February 10, 2026, and thanked God for the academic achievement

The two-term lawmaker is known for sponsoring the bill that abolished Ghana's death penalty and now adds a doctorate to his legal career

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has attained a major milestone in his academic journey.

Francis-Xavier, who is a trained lawyer, was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Law from the University of Ghana (UG) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, earns a PhD in law from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: Francis-Xavier Sosu/Facebook.

In a video circulating on social media, the Madina MP was seen arriving at the University of Ghana for his graduation.

Taking to social media to celebrate his milestone, Francis-Xavier expressed gratitude to God for guiding him towards the successful completion of his doctoral studies.

“PhD (Law) Graduation. Thank you, Lord,” he wrote.

The two-term lawmaker holds multiple degrees from the University of Ghana, including a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, an LLB, and an LLM in Oil and Gas Law.

He also holds an MPhil from the University of Education, Winneba, and successfully defended his PhD in Law in late 2025.

In August 2025, Francis-Xavier was appointed by the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, as a Notary Public by the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Francis-Xavier Sosu's legal and political career

Francis-Xavier was first elected as the MP for Madina in the 2020 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Being satisfied with his representation, the people of Madina re-elected him in 2024 to continue serving them as MP.

As an MP, he is known for initiating numerous Private Member's Bills, most notably the landmark legislation that abolished the death penalty in Ghana in 2023.

He is currently the Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in the Parliament of Ghana.

Francis-Xavier also serves as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Caucus within the Africa Parliamentary Union (APU).

The MP and lawyer is also the Managing Partner of F-X Law & Associates, a firm specialising in human rights and public interest litigation.

Netizens congratulate Madina MP for bagging PhD

After sharing his academic success story on Facebook, some netizens who follow his account thronged the comment section to congratulate him on earning a PhD.

Victoria Hamah graduates from the University of Ghana Business School with a PhD on February 10, 2026. Image credit: VictoriaLakhsmiHamah, @tina_news_gh/TikTok

Victoria Hamah earns PhD from UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Deputy Minister for Communication, Victoria Hamah, had earned a PhD from the University of Ghana.

A video trending on social media showed her among graduates at the University of Legon on February 10, 2026, with Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu also listed among those completing doctoral studies.

Hamah earlier announced the successful defence of her PhD degree thesis, in which she examined topics of gender asymmetry and women’s influence within Ghana’s parliamentary committee system

