Fear grips Sunyani West Municipality after the headmistress' mysterious death invokes superstitious concerns

Community leaders prompt mandatory cleansing rituals to avert further tragedies tied to alleged curses

Local chief criticises misleading media reports, urging responsible journalism amid community panic

The Sunyani West Municipality has been gripped by fear and anxiety following some deaths at a school.

The mysterious death of the headmistress of the Kobedi AME Zion Basic School, Gladys Dorlo Batinge, has sparked superstitious concern after the death of her predecessor.

Mysterious Head Teacher Deaths Force Sunyani Community to Perform Special Rituals

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that Batinge was brought in as the direct replacement for the previous headmaster, who died under unusual circumstances in September 2025. The latest death occurred in April 2026.

The Queen Mother of Kobedi, Nana Ameyaa Ansu Gyeabour, said there would be mandatory cleansing rituals by traditional authorities to prevent further loss of life.

The Queen Mother said a section of the community strongly believes the dual deaths are not a coincidence but are tied to a curse.

The curse was allegedly invoked by a native associated with the Nzor community, who reportedly targeted the school's leadership over bitter allegations of financial extortion involving certain school authorities.

Addressing the media, the Queen Mother stated that the local traditional council has taken the matter very seriously and is actively working behind the scenes to perform the necessary customary rites, resolve the underlying disputes, and restore absolute calm so that children can safely return to school.

While the traditional authorities scramble to manage the crisis, the Krotihene of Kobedi, Nana Korang Amoah Asimpi, has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the subsequent media coverage surrounding the school's closure.

The chief fiercely criticised what he described as inaccurate, unverified, and highly misleading media reports that have circulated since the headmistress's passing, which he claims have severely exacerbated the panic within the community.

Nana Korang Amoah Asimpi issued a strong caution to journalists and mainstream media houses, urging them to strictly observe professional ethics and painstakingly verify facts with the traditional council before publishing sensational stories that could incite fear and misunderstanding in an already traumatised community.

In the wake of the closure, district education authorities are expected to meet with the Kobedi Traditional Council this week to assess the surviving teachers' psychological readiness and coordinate a permanent, safe reopening of the school.

Allegations of curse fuel fear among staff

Some residents linked the deaths to claims that a curse had been invoked by a student following allegations of extortion by school authorities.

According to community accounts, fear surrounding a local deity associated with the alleged curse has contributed to anxiety among teachers and their decision to stay away from the school.

A community member said the situation had heightened tension within the area, adding that fear of spiritual repercussions had influenced staff actions.

Police probes death of 38-year-old teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the police launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a 38-year-old Ghanaian teacher.

Emmanuel Kofi Quainoo returned to duty on March 2, 2025, after a period of absence due to health issues.

The tragic discovery of his death was made by his young daughters after they returned home.

Source: YEN.com.gh