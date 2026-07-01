A Ghanaian senior student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was selected as part of the prestigious 2027 Schwarzman Scholars cohort

The young student emerged as one of the few selected global fellows following a rigorous application process that saw thousands of entries

The chemical-biological engineering major focuses her current scientific research on designing specialised systems to break down plastics

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A Ghanaian senior student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Akorfa Dagadu, has achieved a massive academic milestone after being named a 2027 Schwarzman Scholar.

Ghanaian MIT senior Akorfa Dagadu is named a 2027 Schwarzman Scholar, joining 150 global leaders to pursue a master’s in global affairs at Tsinghua University. Image credit: Ishara

Source: UGC

The brilliant young scientist secured her spot in the highly competitive global program alongside a select group of young leaders.

The report, which was shared on Instagram by @africagiant on July 1, 2026, indicated that Dagadu joined just 150 fellows selected globally. The final cohort was chosen from a massive pool of over 5,800 applicants from around the world.

Read more about Akorfa Dagadu's global achievement in the Instagram post below.

Ghanaian scientist heading to Beijing

As part of the prestigious fellowship opportunity, the Ghanaian scholar will be travelling to China to advance her academic career. She will pursue a master’s degree in global affairs at the renowned Tsinghua University located in Beijing.

The specialised international program is strategically designed to forge next-generation global leaders who deeply understand China’s evolving role in worldwide affairs.

At MIT, Dagadu is a chemical-biological engineering major who designs innovative enzyme-polymer systems explicitly engineered to break down environmental plastics.

UCC physically challenged student Enoch Eshun's family speaks, sharing circumstances leading to his death on Friday, June 25, 2026. Image credit: Enochay

Source: TikTok

UCC student Enoch Eshun's family speaks

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of Enoch Eshun, the physically challenged University of Cape Coast student widely known as Enochay, has broken their silence on the events that preceded his passing, sharing a deeply emotional video that has left thousands of fans in mourning.

In a video shared on Enochay's official Instagram page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, roughly five family members gathered together, including his mother seated at the centre, as they addressed the public.

According to the family, Enochay had gone to campus in the days before his death when a passerby accidentally knocked him over. He was taken to the hospital, received care, and appeared to recover.

Source: YEN.com.gh