Ghana’s parliamentary Minority is calling for the dissolution and a full parliamentary probe into a presidential anti-flood task force led by Stan Dogbe

The opposition said the committee, established in March 2025 to address Accra’s drainage challenges, has failed to deliver meaningful results

They also urged emergency health measures to prevent disease outbreaks, while government officials cite record rainfall as a key contributing factor

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Ghana’s parliamentary Minority has demanded the dissolution of, and a parliamentary probe into, a presidential anti-flood task force led by Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe, following catastrophic floods that claimed 12 lives.

Established in March 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama to solve Accra’s drainage crisis, the opposition argues the seven-member committee has completely failed.

Minority in Parliament, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, demands an urgent probe into the Stan Dogbe-led flood task force. Photo credit: Alexander Afenyo Markin & Stan Dogbe/Facebook.

Source: UGC

In a report by GhanaWeb, the Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin criticised the lack of results 15 months on, stating:

“Yesterday’s flooding [June 29, 2026] is the clearest evidence that this task force produced no meaningful intervention on the ground... Instead, entire neighbourhoods went underwater, exposing the gap between government rhetoric and government delivery,” he said.

He called for a special committee to investigate its operations and spending, insisting members step aside to ensure an impartial inquiry.

“This is not a presumption of guilt. It is a basic standard of accountability...”

Concurrently, the Minority urged emergency health protocols to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks.

Conversely, NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia called for non-partisan collaboration, pleading: “Let us come together for Ghana and solve this problem...”

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, defended the situation by revealing that June saw a record-breaking 593.2mm of rainfall, the highest since 1995.

Source: YEN.com.gh