The Ghana Education Service dismissed a viral social media statement claiming floodwaters swept away WASSCE examination papers on June 29

The circulating statement falsely claimed it was considering asking affected candidates to rewrite the examinations

The service described the statement as fake and urged the public to rely only on official communication channels for updates

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The Ghana Education Service has declared false a viral social media statement alleging that floodwaters destroyed West African Senior School Certificate Examination papers, making a rewrite necessary for affected candidates.

Fake reports circulated across social media platforms claimed that heavy rainfall on June 29 caused examination papers to be washed away.

The Ghana Education Service rubishes false a viral social media statement alleging that floodwaters destroyed WASSCE papers. Credit: Ministry of Education GH/AMA

Source: Facebook

It further alleged that the service was weighing a decision to have affected candidates resit the compromised papers and would release a revised timetable and additional details at a later date.

The Ghana Education Service moved swiftly to address the claims, categorically describing the circulating statement as fake.

The Service also issued a broader caution, urging students, parents, guardians and other education stakeholders to verify information before sharing it on social media.

The Ghana Education Service and West African Examination Council, in a post on Facebook urged all to rely solely on their official communication channels for any credible updates relating to the ongoing examinations.

About the June 29 flooding

At least 13 people were confirmed dead in Accra following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered widespread flooding across Ghana's capital, with the Ghana National Fire Service warning that the death toll is likely to climb as recovery operations continue.

The downpours inundated large parts of the city, with low-lying communities bearing the brunt of the damage.

Preliminary data from the government indicated that approximately 140 millimetres of rain fell on Accra.

Footage shared across social media showed residential properties and vehicles swallowed by floodwaters, with a number of structures reported to have collapsed entirely.

Authorities moved quickly to issue public safety guidance, urging Accra residents to remain indoors or relocate to higher ground. The warning followed an alert from Ghana's meteorological agency that conditions were unlikely to improve in the short term, citing a significant storm system tracking in from the east.

Ghana has been reeling from flooding and downpours in the month of July. Credit: NADMO Ghana

Source: Facebook

Although water levels in many parts of the city began to recede as Monday progressed, officials cautioned that the situation remained volatile and that fresh rainfall could reverse the gains made during the recovery effort.

A multi-agency response has been mobilised to coordinate relief efforts in the flood-hit areas. Teams drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation have all been deployed to the affected zones.

The interior ministry confirmed the deployment, stating that personnel had been directed to monitor conditions on the ground and to protect lives and property throughout the crisis.

Another child found dead following June 29 flooding

YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy was found dead inside a commercial minibus, commonly known as a trotro, after the vehicle was discovered lodged in a gutter in Alajo, Accra, following Monday's devastating flooding.

The minibus came to light on July 1, once floodwaters in the area began to subside.

Source: YEN.com.gh