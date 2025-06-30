Youngest Ghanaian Guinness World Record holder, Ace-Liam, has garnered further international acclaim

He made his mark among the world’s brightest child prodigies at the 2025 Global Child Prodigy Awards in the UK, held on June 6, 2025

In recognition of the award, Ace-Liam and his team shared a heartwarming message on his TikTok page

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ace-Liam, the youngest Ghanaian to be listed in the Guinness World Records, has received a prestigious award in the United Kingdom.

The two-year-old toddler has been officially recognised as a 2025 Global Child Prodigy in Art at this year's Global Child Prodigy Awards held at the British Parliament on June 26, 2025.

Ace-Liam and his mother proudly display his latest award as a 2025 Global Child Prodigy in Art. Image source: Ace-Liam

Source: TikTok

"We are honoured to share that Ace-Liam has been recognised as a 2025 Global Child Prodigy in Art," a statement on his TikTok page said.

An online video of the award ceremony shows Ace-Liam walking confidently to receive his award.

Who is Ace-Laim?

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah holds the record as the youngest artist in the world, a title granted by Guinness World Records (GWR) in May 2024, when he was just one year and 152 days old.

He attained this remarkable feat through the guidance of his mother, Chantelle Eghan. Ace-Liam’s talent continues to shine globally, with his latest honour being a spot among the Top 100 Child Prodigies worldwide.

Some of Ace-Liam's masterpieces have been exhibited at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra, where they were on display from December 2024 to early January 2025.

Ace-Liam meets former First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra and showcases his artwork to her. Image source: Ace-Liam

Source: Facebook

Out of 10 pieces, he sold nine and was commissioned by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who attended the exhibition.

Also, Ace-Liam made history in 2024 by exhibiting his paintings at the EMY Africa Xpo, becoming the youngest and first-ever person to have his work showcased alongside established artists.

In recognition of his latest achievement, Ace and his team expressed their gratitude to the organisers of the Global Child Prodigy Awards for the honour.

"It was a privilege to witness him receive this prestigious award at the UK Parliament, within the historic Members’ Dining Room at the House of Commons in London.

"Our heartfelt gratitude to the Global Child Prodigy Awards @GCPAwards for this recognition and for providing a platform that celebrates the remarkable talents of young individuals across the world," the team added.

See the post announcing Ace-Liam's recognition as a Global Child Prodigy below:

What is the Global Child Prodigy Award

The Global Child Prodigy Award is an international initiative that honours exceptionally talented young individuals from across the globe.

Its purpose is to spotlight the extraordinary achievements of child prodigies in various fields, offering them a global platform to showcase their talents and support their ongoing professional growth.

This year's event was attended by distinguished dignitaries, industry leaders, and prominent personalities from around the world, all coming together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the young prodigies.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Ace-Liam

Ace-Liam's latest achievement has warmed many hearts on social media. Netizens who saw the post announcing his feat as a Global Child Prodigy were overwhelmed with excitement and congratulated him in the comments section.

@Amowiwa wrote:

"Congratulations darling."

@Pnatwardrobe 1 wrote:

"Awwww, this is awesome. Congratulations, Ace-Liam. You are blessed and highly favoured."

@Maameefuaakraba wrote:

"Congratulations, baby. Well done to his mum."

@Emefahadjah wrote:

"This is so beautiful, congratulations to Liam. Well done, dear😘."

@Nana Amofa wrote:

"We love you. Keep on making mother Ghana proud."

Ace-Liam's mum speaks about his achievement

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ace-Liam spoke about his son's achievement in an interview.

She stated that it took meticulous adherence to the GWR protocols for the son to attain the achievement.

While expressing her excitement over the great news, she indicated that plans were underway to put the young boy on the global map.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh