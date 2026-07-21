Australia, Canada, and the UK have published official guidelines confirming international students can legally work part-time during their studies in 2026

Each country sets different hour limits and conditions tied to visa type, course level, and enrolment status

Ghanaian students planning to study abroad need to check each country's immigration portal before applying, as policies can change

Three of the world's most popular study destinations have confirmed that international students, including Ghanaians, are legally permitted to work part-time while pursuing their studies in 2026, provided they meet specific conditions.

Australia, Canada and the UK are among the countries that allow international students to work part-time. Photo source: @studyabroad_westafrica

Source: Instagram

Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom have each published official guidelines through their immigration portals, spelling out how many hours students can work, when those hours apply, and what restrictions exist depending on course type and visa category.

Working in Australia as an international student

Holders of Australia's Student visa (subclass 500) are permitted to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session. Once the academic term ends, that cap is lifted entirely, allowing students to work unlimited hours during breaks.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs also confirmed that visa application charges for student visas increased from 1 July 2026, though reduced fees apply to eligible citizens from Pacific Island countries, Timor-Leste, ASEAN member states, and applicants in the ELICOS and Non-Award sectors.

Working in the UK as an international student

In the United Kingdom, the student visa grants working rights based on the type of institution and course level.

Students enrolled at UK universities and higher education providers can generally work up to 20 hours per week during term time and full-time during holidays.

Those at further education colleges or studying below degree level face tighter restrictions, and certain course categories carry no work entitlement at all.

Working in Canada as an international student

Canada takes a similarly structured approach to the UK. International students who hold a valid study permit may work on or off campus without applying for a separate work permit, as long as they are enrolled full-time at a designated learning institution and their study permit explicitly authorises work.

Off-campus work is capped at 20 hours per week during academic sessions, while full-time work is permitted during scheduled breaks such as summer and winter holidays.

What Ghanaian students should know before applying

Despite the differences in each country's rules, a common principle runs through all three systems: students must remain enrolled and maintain good academic standing to keep their work entitlements.

Exceeding the permitted hours in any of these countries can jeopardise a student's visa status.

Ghanaians considering studying abroad are advised to consult each country's official immigration portal directly before submitting any application, as policies are subject to change between the time of application and actual travel.

UK lists requirements for Skilled Worker visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on the key documents required for applying for a Skilled Worker visa in the United Kingdom.

The newly published guide is essential for applicants, as it outlines both mandatory and supplementary documentation.

Compliance could significantly impact a person's chances of securing a visa and starting a new life in the European country.

Source: YEN.com.gh