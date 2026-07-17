President John Mahama praised the Black Stars for surpassing expectations at the 2026 World Cup, where many predicted a group stage exit

Mahama called for the current squad and technical team to be retained as Ghana prepares for the next AFCON and FIFA World Cup

The President also reaffirmed the government's commitment to investing in sports infrastructure across Ghana

President John Mahama has declared that Ghana's Black Stars are capable of winning either the Africa Cup of Nations or the FIFA World Cup, provided the current squad is kept together and given proper long-term support.

The president made the remarks during an inspection of the Ho Sports Stadium, where he reflected on the team's performance at the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup.

President John Mahama says the Black Stars are capable of winning either the Africa Cup of Nations or the FIFA World Cup. Credit: GFA

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Mahama noted that the Black Stars had defied the expectations of many observers, who had written the team off before the tournament began.

Citi News reported that the President argued that continuity, both in the playing squad and within the technical team, would be the foundation for further progress on the continental and global stage.

"We also need to start preparing for the next World Cup. The Black Stars did well; nobody gave them a chance. People predicted that they would crash out at the Group stage, but they managed to get into the Round of 32," he said.

"I am sure that if we keep this team and we persuade the coach to continue to work with the team, by the time of the next AFCON and World Cup, we will have a team that can claim the championship in any of those two competitions," he added.

Government Pledges Sports Infrastructure Investment

Beyond the national team, Mahama used the occasion to reaffirm the government's broader commitment to developing sports infrastructure across Ghana. His inspection of the Ho Sports Stadium formed part of that stated agenda, signalling attention to facilities outside the capital.

Ghana participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup held across the US, Canada and Mexico and was knocked out by Colombia in the Round of 32.

The Black Stars reached the knockout stage after finishing third in Group L, recording a 1-0 win over Panama, a goalless draw with England, and a 2-1 loss to Croatia in their final group match.

However, they were ultimately outclassed by a Colombia side that topped their group with two wins and a draw.

Attention now turns to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers in September, where the Black Stars will open against the Ivory Coast in Abidjan.

Source: YEN.com.gh