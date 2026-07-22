A governorship aspirant in Ondo State accused Olusegun Obasanjo's daughter of requesting money from him

Iyabo Obasanjo has countered the accusations against her, claiming her withdrawal was not financially motivated

The accusation against the former Nigerian president's daughter has stirred tension and drawn public attention

A governorship aspirant in Ondo State has levelled a serious allegation against Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, claiming she demanded money from him in connection with the state's upcoming governorship race.

Olusegun Obasanjo's daughter Iyabo is accused of demanding money from Ondo governorship aspirant Solomon Adeola. Photo source: TheCable

Source: Facebook

According to the Guardian report, the aspirant, Solomon Adeola, alleged that Iyabo approached him and demanded that he return her campaign expenditure after she withdrew from the governorship race.

He made the claim publicly on Saturday, July 18, 2026, while addressing members of the Council of Iyalajes and Babaalajes (market leaders) in Remoland at his senatorial office in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Council.

Adeola's accusations have triggered significant tension around the Obasanjo family name and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and raised questions about the conduct of political figures ahead of the Ondo State governorship contest.

The allegation against Olusegun Obasanjo's daughter

Adeola did not hold back in his accusation, stating that the demand was directly tied to her withdrawal from the governorship race.

He insisted that the refund request was made following her failure to make significant waves in the election race and that she only wanted to serve her personal interest.

He said:

"She said I reneged on promises. She said she joined the governorship race and failed and wanted me to refund her expenses, that I should refund her dollars and naira. Did I ask her to join the governorship race?"

The allegation has put Iyabo Obasanjo, a trained epidemiologist and daughter of the two-time Nigerian head of state Olusegun Obasanjo, under scrutiny.

She has been a public figure in her own right over the years, having previously served as a senator representing Ogun Central.

Iyabo Obasanjo had joined the APC in February 2026 and declared her intention to run for governor.

However, she later suspended her governorship bid after the party endorsed Adeola as its candidate for the elections.

She resigned from the APC in June 2026, accusing the party leadership of persistent disrespect and alleging that Adeola had broken agreements between them.

Iyabo subsequently joined her father's former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and secured the party's Ogun Central senatorial ticket.

The X video of Adeola making the allegations against Olusegun Obasanjo's daughter Iyabo is below:

Olusegun Obasanjo's daughter responds to accusations

In an interview on AIT on Monday, July 20, Iyabo Obasanjo offered a sharply different account, stating that she stepped aside on the same day Adeola was endorsed and even congratulated him afterwards.

She argued that if money had been her motive, she would have remained in the race through to the primary election rather than withdrawing early.

Olusegun Obasanjo's daughter noted that Adeola reached out to her after she withdrew from the governorship race, expressing interest in meeting her and her supporters.

She stated that her supporters presented three demands to the senator, even though she had personally told them she did not want anything from him during their meeting.

Iyabo added that when Adeola directly asked her how much she expected, she told him to offer whatever he could afford.

According to Obasanjo, the APC governorship candidate then promised to follow up within a week, but she did not hear from him for six weeks.

She noted that when some associates reached out to the senator on her behalf, they were reportedly told he was too busy to respond.

Akufo-Addo's daughter's restaurant temporarily shuts down

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the temporary closure of Edwina Akufo-Addo's NsuomNam Restaurant, which has raised eyebrows and sparked speculations among Ghanaians.

While the restaurant's official announcement cited plans for adjustments, the lack of specific information left many wondering about the true reasons behind this unexpected pause in operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh