A video showing a reserved chair bearing Israel Kwadwo Akofena's name at Apostle Kantanka's funeral rites surfaced online and drew widespread attention

The chair was positioned beside former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo among the family seating arrangement at the renowned inventor's final funeral rites

The reserved seat ignited debate on social media given prior controversies between Adwoa Safo and Akofena over the funeral arrangements

A video showing a reserved seat for Israel Kwadwo Akofena at the final funeral rites of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has surfaced online, attracting widespread attention.

Reserved seat for Israel Kwadwo Akofena at Apostle Kantanka's funeral sparks debate. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, Gist Online, Safo Akofena

Source: Facebook

The footage captures a specially reserved chair with Israel Kwadwo Akofena's name clearly written on it among the family seating arrangement during the funeral of the renowned inventor and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The chair was positioned right beside former Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, who joined family members, friends, and mourners to pay her final respects to her late father.

Since the video surfaced, the reserved seat has sparked conversations on social media, with many users sharing different opinions about its presence at the funeral, given the controversies between Adwoa Safo and Akofena over the funeral arrangement of Kantanka's funeral.

The TikTok video showing Akofena's reserved seat is below.

Social media divided over Akofena's reserved seat

The footage prompted varied interpretations online, with users drawing different conclusions about its significance.

@Bishop John Osae Annan commented:

"The family should have solved the problem between the two before the funeral is good he didn't attend for peace to prevail."

@Ama sima wrote:

"This shows they included him, but he chose to not show up. Okyina asem nti."

@Nana Abena Oparebea observed:

"So she intentionally reserved a chair for him knowing very well he won't come just for him to look bad boi."

@Godblessme added:

"This means they don't have any issue with their brother."

Casket carrying Kantanka's body arrives at funeral grounds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating on social media shows what appears to be Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's casket on a white pickup truck at the funeral venue.

This came after reports alleged that a hearse carrying the late Kristo Asafo founder's body was intercepted by police in compliance with an Accra High Court injunction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh