Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions

Education Minister Iddrisu reveals budget constraints hinder plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities

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The government has closed the recruitment portal for teachers after over 40,000 people applied.

The Ghana Education Service was targeting the recruitment of 7,000 teachers.

Teacher Recruitment Portal Closes After 40,000 Apply For The 7,000 Slots

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu acknowledged the disappointment, saying the state did not have enough resources.

“If resources were available, we should be employing and recruiting up to 50,000 teachers across the country, but due to budgetary constraints, we are unable to do that."

In June 2025, the government notably said it had wanted to recruit 50,000 teachers and 10,000 non-teaching staff.

Iddrisu also assured that the recruitment process had been conducted transparently.

To deal with the pedagogy gaps, the minister said the government would roll out a digital education policy.

3News reported that he was speaking during the launch of the communications briefing of the 19th edition of the eLearning Africa Conference on April 14.

Source: YEN.com.gh