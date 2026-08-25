The University of Ghana announced in an official Facebook post on August 24, 2026, that graduate admissions are ongoing

Applications are open for MA, MSc, EMBA, MPH, MPhil and PhD programmes across regular, evening and weekend modes

The university set an extended rolling deadline of September 18 and urged earlier applicants to check the admissions portal for updates

The University of Ghana has confirmed that its graduate admissions process is currently open, with a range of postgraduate programmes available to prospective students across the country.

The University of Ghana announces ongoing graduate admissions for MA, MSc, EMBA, MPH, MPhil, and PhD programmes with an extended deadline of September 18, 2026. Image credit: UG/Facebook

Source: UGC

The university shared the update through an official Facebook post on August 24, 2026, informing interested applicants of key details regarding the admissions cycle and available study options.

UG programmes and modes of study available

According to the post, applications are open for MA, MSc, EMBA, MPH, MPhil and PhD programmes, delivered through regular, evening and weekend modes of study.

The university encouraged all interested applicants to carefully review the specific requirements set by their chosen department before submitting an application.

One important note for those considering the Sandwich mode: the university clarified that Sandwich applications are not currently open and advised applicants to await further communication on that front.

UG graduate admission deadline and portal updates

The university set an extended rolling deadline of September 18, 2026, giving prospective students additional time to prepare and submit their applications. In the post, the school stated:

"The extended rolling deadline is September 18. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply and carefully review the department-specific requirements for their programme of choice before submitting their applications."

For those who submitted their applications earlier in the cycle, the university noted that admission decisions are currently being processed and urged them to monitor the admissions portal regularly for status updates.

The University of Ghana, located in Legon, Accra, is one of the continent's leading academic institutions and attracts postgraduate students from across Ghana and beyond.

Prospective applicants are advised to act promptly given the September 18 deadline.

UG’s official announcement is contained in the Facebook post below.

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He indicated that he pursued law to support his business in Kumasi and completed two challenging years at law school.

Paul expressed gratitude to his lecturers and internship judges, whose support made his legal journey manageable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh