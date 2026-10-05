Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah's junior pastor publicly apologised to NPP MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriye on Sunday, October 4, 2026

The church admitted that Dr Ayew Afriye's name was wrongly linked to an alleged plot to cause chaos at Glorious Word Power Ministries

Rev Charles Owusu appealed to the legislator to drop the defamation lawsuit filed against the senior pastor

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The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has tendered an apology to Effiduase/Asokore Member of Parliament Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, months after accusing the legislator in an alleged plot against his church.

Rev Owusu-Bempah Apologises to NPP MP Dr Ayew Afriye, Seeks Court Withdrawal

Source: Facebook

The apology was delivered by Rev Charles Owusu, a junior pastor at the ministry, who addressed the congregation on Sunday, October 4, 2026, and stated that Rev Owusu-Bempah had personally authorised him to seek forgiveness from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker.

Rev Charles Owusu told church members that the leadership now accepted that Dr Ayew Afriye had no involvement in the supposed scheme to destabilise the church.

He explained that individuals who had allegedly intended to cause trouble had since abandoned their plans, and that the MP's name had been incorrectly drawn into the matter by third parties.

Appealing directly to the legislator, the junior pastor said:

"I stand on behalf of the church and the leadership and what I am saying is that my senior pastor has agreed. What we are saying is that those people who planned to do evil have rescinded their evil plans. Now we know that he is innocent in the case, and people just used his name in the whole plot."

"What you said about our senior pastor, we forgive. So, you also, please, let us withdraw the court issue because your name, which was mentioned as part of the plotters to cause chaos in the church, is not true. So, let us make peace."

The Defamation Lawsuit Against Rev Owusu-Bempah

The apology comes after Afriye filed a lawsuit against Rev Owusu-Bempah following remarks the pastor made in which he named several prominent NPP figures as being behind a Nasara group plot to attack him and his congregation.

Among those named by the pastor were Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Sammy Awuku, one Opare Ansah, and DAfriye himself. The pastor said at the time: "Those organising that thing (the attack); Anthony Abayifa Karbo, and Sammy Awuku is also among them. One of them is called Opare Ansah, and the other one, Ayew Afriyie. These are the people planning evil."

In a writ of summons filed through his lawyers, Afriye argued that the pastor's statements were defamatory and calculated to damage his integrity, reputation, image and standing in society. The MP asked the court to declare the remarks defamatory, award him GH¢10 million in damages, and order Rev Owusu-Bempah to publicly retract his comments.

Rev Charles Owusu used his address to urge both parties to resolve the matter amicably, asking the MP to withdraw the court action in the spirit of reconciliation.

Owusu Bempah, Power Man dragged to IGP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a petition which sought Isaac Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Isaac Nyarko's arrests and prosecutions.

NPP youth organiser aspirant Adenta Kumi accused the two clergymen of making public statements capable of causing fear, anger and distress among Ghanaians.

The petition included alleged video evidence and calls on the police cyber surveillance department to stop the controversial publications from spreading online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh