Chilling audio captured the moments before a Gulfstream G100 medical aircraft lost contact with the FAA near Nantucket

The plane carried four Canadians and two Bermuda natives, including a patient and their relative, before it disappeared

A massive Coast Guard search covering hundreds of nautical miles was launched after the aircraft never arrived at Logan International Airport

A medical evacuation aircraft carrying six people vanished off the coast of Nantucket in the early hours of Saturday, October 3, 2026, with chilling radio audio capturing a desperate exchange between the pilot and air traffic controllers in the moments before contact was lost.

Chilling audio captures a Gulfstream G100 medical aircraft’s final moments near Nantucket as Coast Guard searches for six people aboard after FAA contact is lost. Image credit: iStock/Pavel Byrkin

Source: UGC

The Gulfstream G100, operated by Latitude Air Ambulance, departed Bermuda at 12:41 a.m. and dropped more than 10,000 feet before the Federal Aviation Administration lost radar and radio contact at approximately 1:20 a.m.

The agency subsequently issued a Search and Rescue Alert notice, according to a spokesperson.

Pilot declared emergency minutes after takeoff

The pilot declared an emergency as early as 12:46 a.m., just five minutes after leaving Bermuda.

A recording of the radio transmission obtained by LiveATC.net showed controllers struggling to communicate clearly with the aircraft.

"You're coming in blind. Is that what you said?" one controller asked.

"You're coming in a little weak, so I didn't hear what your response was, if you were declaring an emergency or not," the controller added, before confirming that an emergency had indeed been declared.

Controllers also asked the pilot of a nearby aircraft whether the medical plane appeared on its anti-collision system. The answer was no.

At 1:12 a.m., a Massport Fire Rescue dispatcher instructed emergency crews at Logan International Airport in Boston to prepare for an aircraft with an "electrical issue" expected to land within 15 minutes.

"The aircraft has lost radio and radar," the dispatcher stated.

Fire crews stood down at 1:36 a.m. after the plane failed to arrive.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the Boston-bound plane going missing.

Six onboard as search covers ocean area

According to Latitude Air Ambulance, the six people onboard included two pilots and two medical personnel, all Canadian nationals, as well as a patient and a relative, both from Bermuda.

The US Coast Guard launched a search operation covering a zone 13 nautical miles off Nantucket, spanning 30 nautical miles wide and 20 nautical miles long.

The agency confirmed it would identify victims or missing persons 24 hours after notifying next of kin.

The FAA said it was coordinating with the Rescue Coordination Centre and the Coast Guard to locate the aircraft.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, speaking at a rally in Dorchester, pledged that the state would do "whatever it takes" to support the Coast Guard's efforts.

Bermuda Premier David Burt also offered condolences and promised assistance.

"My thoughts are with everyone on board and their families during this deeply worrying time," Burt said in a statement.

"We are praying that all six people will be found safe, and we thank the search and rescue crews for their continuing efforts."

Security aide recounts the final words before the helicopter crash that killed five, as Wicknell Chivayo’s pilot struggled in the clouds before silence. Image credit: Pilot Institute, Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

Wicknell: Pilot's last words before helicopter crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has given a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.

The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.

The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh