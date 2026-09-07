Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, announced plans to provide free bus rides to the University of Ghana for students after their exams

The actor-turned-politician listed several destinations across Ghana, with buses set to depart from Volta Hall on September 21, 2026

The announcement attracted widespread excitement from students and social media users who praised the MP for the gesture

John Dumelo, the actor-turned-politician and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has generated buzz among University of Ghana students after announcing a free bus initiative to help them travel home once their examinations wrap up.

John Dumelo, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, announces free bus rides for University of Ghana students post-exams. Image credit: @johndumelo/X, iStock/ASphotowed

Source: UGC

Dumelo shared the news on Instagram on September 6, 2026, saying that he would organise buses to ferry students from the university campus to various parts of the country at absolutely no cost to them.

The service is timed to coincide with the end of the examination period, with students expected to complete their papers by September 21, 2026.

Volta Hall has been designated as the departure point for the initiative.

Students heading to Tamale, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Sunyani, Kpando, and Dambai are among those who will benefit, with additional routes also expected to be covered depending on demand.

Dumelo was firm on timing, making clear that punctuality would be essential.

"The bus will be moving exactly at 7:00 am," he shared in the post, urging students to arrive at Volta Hall by 6:30 am to avoid missing their rides.

Students seeking further details about the initiative were directed to reach the organisers via WhatsApp on 0549814417.

The Instagram post below has the video in which John Dumelo made the announcement.

Reactions to John Dumelo's free Bus initiative

The announcement quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians online, with many taking to the comments section to applaud the MP.

Andrews Sowah wrote:

"Guy man MP 🔥😂."

Amaboafo26 praised Dumelo's communication style, saying:

"I like the Fante and the Brofo mix up🔥🔥🔥."

Linda Bampoh3 also wrote:

"Best MP for life."

Nana Adwoa Churchiesta expressed:

"Wo swag no akyi me wai @johndumelo1 me feeli wo❤️❤️❤️."

Themash_Diaries also praised the MP, simply writing:

"You're the best 🔥."

MP John Dumelo shares items with new SHS students in Ayawaso West as part of his ongoing constituency tour. Image credit: John Dumelo.

Source: Twitter

Dumelo shares items with SHS students

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, continued to win hearts in his constituency after sharing items with new senior high school (SHS) students as part of an ongoing distribution tour across the area.

In August 2026, Dumelo cut the sod for a new day senior high school in Pantang, part of his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The land for the project was secured after weeks of negotiation with the EP Church Ghana, which agreed to hand over the site once Dumelo explained the constituency's needs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh