MzGee took to Facebook on Monday, September 28, 2026, to publicly confront Ghana Post over a delayed package

The Ghanaian media personality paid nearly GH¢5,000 for postage and was promised delivery within 7 to 14 days

MzGee disclosed that 26 days have passed with no delivery and no explanation from the state postal service

Ghanaian media personality MzGee has publicly called out Ghana Post after shelling out close to GH¢5,000 for a delivery that, 26 days later, had still not reached its destination.

MzGee blasts Ghana Post boss over delayed package after GH¢5,000 payment. Image credit: Accra Live. MzGee

Source: Facebook

Taking to Facebook on Monday, September 28, 2026, MzGee directed her frustration squarely at the leadership of the state-owned postal service, questioning who was running the organisation and demanding accountability for what she described as a completely unacceptable situation.

"With all due respect, who heads Ghana Post Office? I am running out of patience," she wrote.

MzGee questions Ghana Post's leadership

At the heart of MzGee's complaint is a significant financial grievance. She says she was assured at the point of payment that her package would arrive within seven to 14 days; however, it's been 26 days already.

"How do I pay almost 5000 cedis for postage that you claim will take 7 to 14days to arrive at my destination, and 26 days after I have not received my package and no one seems concerned?" she wrote in her post.

She also took aim at what she saw as a glaring absence of urgency from the postal service in addressing customer concerns, adding bluntly:

"What kind of service(s) are you people offering?"

Ghana Post delivery complaints

MzGee did not unveil the contents of the package or its intended destination. It also remained unclear from her post whether Ghana Post had been in contact with her regarding the whereabouts of the shipment or offered any formal explanation for the delay.

MzGee is a well-known figure in Ghana's media and entertainment landscape, having hosted multiple programmes and conducted interviews with personalities from various sectors.

Her public post has drawn attention to the frustrations customers can encounter with postal and courier services when promised timelines fall apart.

The Facebook post of MzGee is below.

MzGee recounts near-death experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian media personality MzGee’s life-threatening complications after giving birth to her first child. She also spoke about feeling disconnected from her newborn and the emotional struggles she faced as a new mother.

Doctors reportedly became alarmed when her vital signs deteriorated, and she needed an emergency blood transfusion. The experience later inspired her to create a platform for women to discuss motherhood and postpartum struggles openly.

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Source: YEN.com.gh