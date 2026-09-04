The Ministry of Education has announced a release time for the 2026/2027 CSSPS placement results

Results will be made available on the official CSSPS portal at a specific time on Friday, September 4

Authorities have urged parents and students to rely only on official sources for accurate placement information

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) results for the 2026/2027 academic year will be released on Friday, September 4, at 10:00 pm.

The announcement, directed at parents, guardians, and students across Ghana, specifies that placement details will become accessible through the official CSSPS portal at www.cssps.gov.gh once the results go live.

SHS School Placement: Results To Be Released At 10 PM On September 4

Source: Facebook

In a message on Facebook, the Ministry has called on the public to consult only verified, official channels when seeking placement information.

Specifically, it cited the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, TVET, and the CSSPS pages as the authorised sources for accurate data.

This guidance is intended to counter the spread of misinformation that often circulates on social media during major placement periods, when unverified screenshots and fabricated results can mislead anxious families.

Parents and students are advised to visit the portal immediately after the 10:00 pm release window to retrieve their individual placement and admission details without delay.

What CSSPS Does

The CSSPS is the centralised digital platform through which Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates are assigned to senior high schools and technical and vocational institutions across Ghana.

The system uses candidates' examination scores and school preferences to determine placements, making tonight's release a critical moment for thousands of families who have been awaiting the outcome of the 2026 BECE cycle.

With the results expected late in the evening, authorities are encouraging early preparation so that students and guardians can access the portal smoothly as soon as the information becomes available.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh