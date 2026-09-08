Nigerian musician Papa Urhobo, known for his vocals on Timaya's hit 'Ogologoma,' passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Papa Urhobo's wife made an emotional public appeal for financial support before his death, revealing the family was struggling to fund his medical care

Philanthropist Dr Hilary Obi Ibegbulem stepped in to cover Papa Urhobo's hospital bills and secured him a VIP ward, but the singer still succumbed to his illness

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Stephen Ebihor, the Delta State-born musician widely known as Papa Urhobo, has died following a prolonged illness.

Papa Urhobo, a Nigerian singer known for Timaya's Ogologoma vocals, dies after an illness. Image credit: News Matters

Source: Facebook

His passing was confirmed on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, with his family and the Asaba entertainment community releasing an official statement mourning the loss.

Papa Urhobo gained widespread recognition for the distinctive vocals he contributed to Timaya's popular track "Ogologoma," a song that remains fondly remembered across Nigeria.

Beyond that national spotlight, he was a prominent figure in the Asaba music scene, where he built a loyal following through his unique voice and commitment to regional entertainment.

Papa Urhobo's final days

In the period before his death, Papa Urhobo's wife drew public attention to his deteriorating condition through an emotional appeal on social media, disclosing that the family lacked the financial means to sustain his medical treatment.

The plea spread rapidly, prompting philanthropist Dr Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, known as "The Lion," to intervene.

Ibegbulem is said to have settled the singer's outstanding medical bills and arranged for him to receive continued care in a VIP hospital ward. Despite this support, Papa Urhobo did not recover.

The official statement from his family described him as a brother, friend, colleague and fellow entertainer, and urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information regarding funeral arrangements pending a formal announcement.

Reactions to Papa Urhobo's passing

News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across Nigerian social media.

Many expressed sorrow that significant help had only materialised once his condition had reached a critical stage.

Others chose to focus on his musical legacy, paying tribute to the voice he lent to "Ogologoma" and the mark he left on Nigerian music.

Papa Urhobo is survived by his wife and children.

The Facebook post announcing Papa Urhobo's death is below.

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His untimely demise raises urgent discussions about the dangers associated with unregulated cosmetic procedures and the growing list of public figures lost to such complications in 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh