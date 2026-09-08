Felicity Eseke, a Nigerian mother of five, received a brand-new Wuling XC250 from inDrive after five years of driving on the platform to fund her children's education

Her daughter, Louisa Eseke, secretly reached out to inDrive to tell them about her mother's sacrifices, a move that eventually led to the surprise reward

inDrive Nigeria's Country Manager, Timothy Oladimeji, praised her resilience at a ceremony held in Lagos, calling her story one of determination and sacrifice

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A Nigerian mother of five has been rewarded with a brand-new car after years of driving for the ride-hailing platform inDrive to keep her children in school.

Felicity Eseke smiles beside her brand-new Wuling XC250, gifted by inDrive after years of driving to fund her children's education. Image credit: The Cable.

Source: Twitter

Felicity Eseke had spent five years navigating Lagos roads, taking on ride after ride to fund her children's education and keep the household running.

Her sacrifice did not go unnoticed, and the company has now honoured her with a Wuling XC250 2025 model.

Daughter's quiet gesture leads to Eseke's reward

Eseke's story reached inDrive after her daughter, Louisa, took it upon herself to reach out to the company.

Louisa wanted the platform to know how much her mother's hard work and sacrifice had shaped her family's life, even when it meant long hours on the road with little rest.

For Eseke, driving was never just a way to earn money. It became the backbone of her household, the means through which her children's school fees got paid and their futures secured.

She kept at it despite the demands of raising five children on her own income.

Records from the platform show she has completed more than 2,766 trips since signing up five years ago, a tally that speaks to just how consistent she has been on the job.

inDrive surprises Eseke with brand new car

The car was handed over to Eseke at a ceremony held at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Content creator Akinyemi Oluwaseun, popularly known as Asherkine, joined other inDrive drivers and well-wishers at the event to celebrate with her.

Timothy Oladimeji, the Country Manager for inDrive Nigeria, addressed the gathering and spoke about what her story meant to the company.

He said:

"Eseke's story represents determination, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to her children. She reminds us that behind every trip is a person with a dream, a family, and a reason to keep going. We are proud to celebrate her and recognise the incredible journey she has undertaken for her children."

Visibly moved by the gesture, Eseke thanked the company for noticing her efforts.

She said:

"I am really grateful to inDrive for recognising and celebrating me. I am equally excited about inDrive for creating a platform that allows me to earn a livelihood. I see this gift as a big reward for the hard work."

Years of early mornings and long drives have finally paid off for the mother of five, who now drives her own children around in a car she can call hers.

The press release from the company is below.

Keche gifts trader GH₵3,000 at Akwambo Festival

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian music duo Keche pulled off a similar act of generosity toward a struggling trader during their performance at the Ahurbaa Kese Akwambo Festival in Gomoa Fetteh.

Keche Joshua noticed a woman singing along energetically during their set, despite what appeared to be a slow day of sales for her toffee business.

He called her up on stage and asked her to work out the value of the toffees she still had left.

She put the figure at GH₵1,000, but Keche gave her GH₵3,000 instead and went on to buy her remaining stock outright, spraying the toffees into the crowd as the performance continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh