The US Department of State confirmed the exact information required to access the 2026 Diversity Visa entrant status check portal

Applicants must submit three specific details, including a confirmation number issued at the time of their original DV lottery entry

The US government warned DV lottery applicants against using third-party websites to verify their status

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The United States Department of State has confirmed the three pieces of information that foreign nationals must provide when checking their standing in the 2026 Diversity Visa lottery programme.

US DV Lottery 2026: 3 Details Applicants Must Enter to Check Their Green Card Status

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The clarification came through the official Electronic Diversity Visa Entrant Status Check portal, which is the designated platform for DV lottery applicants to determine whether they have been selected for further processing towards a US Green Card.

What DV lottery applicants must submit

To access results on the portal, applicants must correctly fill in three specific fields. These are their confirmation number, which was assigned at the point of entry into the programme; their last name or family name, typed exactly as it appeared on the original DV entry form; and their year of birth in a four-digit format.

After completing all three fields, applicants must pass a CAPTCHA authentication step before submitting their details. Once this is done, they can view their current status within the programme.

How the US Green Card lottery works

The Diversity Visa programme, widely known as the Green Card lottery, is run each year by the US Department of State. It makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available to nationals from countries that have historically sent low numbers of immigrants to the United States.

Anyone who submitted an entry during the registration window is strongly encouraged to use only the official government portal when checking their status. The Department of State cautions against relying on third-party websites, which may charge fees or present inaccurate information.

Source: YEN.com.gh