New Zealand's immigration authorities published detailed guidelines on the Medical Treatment Visitor Visa for foreign nationals seeking healthcare in the country

The visa allows successful applicants to stay in New Zealand for up to six months, with application fees starting from NZD $341 (GH₵2,273.33)

Government data shows eight out of ten applications are processed within four weeks of submission

New Zealand has set out comprehensive requirements for foreign nationals who wish to travel to the country specifically to receive medical care, with immigration authorities releasing detailed guidelines on the Medical Treatment Visitor Visa.

The visa is designed for individuals who need to access healthcare services or attend specialist clinical consultations in New Zealand.

New Zealand announces medical care visa pathway which lets foreigners stay in the country for up to 6 months. Photo credit: MICHAEL BRADLEY/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Unlike standard tourism visas, this permit is strictly limited to health-related travel and is classified separately from general leisure or sightseeing entry options.

Visa duration and application fees

Approved applicants are permitted to stay in New Zealand for a maximum of six months.

This timeframe is intended to give patients enough time to undergo treatment and recuperate before returning to their home countries.

Application fees begin at NZD $341, which is roughly equivalent to GH₵2,273.33, and prospective applicants can submit their documentation through New Zealand's official online immigration portal.

Processing times and who can apply

For those concerned about waiting periods, government figures offer some reassurance: authorities process eight in every ten applications within four weeks, giving patients a reliable window for planning their travel and care arrangements.

Eligibility for the visa extends to overseas citizens who require medical attention in New Zealand and can provide verified evidence of sufficient funds to cover both their medical procedures and day-to-day living costs.

Exceptions apply only where an officially recognised funding arrangement is already in place.

The requirement for self-funding reflects the policy's emphasis on financial preparedness before an application is submitted, ensuring that applicants are equipped to meet the full cost of their stay without relying on public resources.

New Zealand bans groups from Student Visa work

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had issued an important clarification on the work rights attached to student visas.

While some international students were allowed to work during their studies, strict restrictions applied to certain categories.

Those planning to study and work in the country needed to understand the rules before taking up employment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh