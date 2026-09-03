The Ministry of Education confirmed that CSSPS placement results will be published on Friday, September 4

About 20,000 candidates initially failed to upload their data, prompting the Ministry to extend the submission deadline

Approximately 2,000 remaining candidates are from special needs schools and follow a different placement process

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The Ministry of Education has announced that outstanding students have been captured in the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The CSSPS results will be released tomorrow, Friday, September 4, after delays caused by thousands of candidates who were unable to upload their data.

The Ministry of Education says outstanding students have been captured in the Computerised School Selection and Placement System. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 3, Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, said the Ministry is now fully prepared to release the placement results.

The initial plan was to release the placements last week, but the Ministry had to extend the deadline after discovering that a large number of candidates had not been able to upload their information onto the CSSPS platform.

About 20,000 candidates had initially been unable to upload their data when the Ministry extended the deadline.

Mohammed said the decision to extend the process was guided by the need to ensure fairness and equity.

“As I am speaking to you now, we've had about 18,000 who have entered their data into the system,” he disclosed.

He said the remaining approximately 2,000 candidates are students from special needs schools.

According to him, these candidates do not have to go through the same school choice confirmation process as other candidates.

“The remaining 2,000, we know where they are. They are the special needs schools. And special needs schools, they don't need to go through the choice confirmation,” he explained.

Approximately 55,000 candidates did not meet the requirements for placement.

Changes for 2026 BECE candidates

This year's process marks a notable departure from previous practice. In past years, candidates chose their preferred senior high schools before sitting the BECE.

The policy has now been revised so that students can first review their results and assess their performance before making school selections.

Candidates will also be required to select eight senior high schools in total, one more than the seven permitted last year.

Among those choices, they must include two Category 'A' schools, one with boarding facilities and the other a day school within their district. The changes form part of broader efforts to improve the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and resolve recurring placement difficulties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh