An NSMQ video captured the three St. Augustine's finalists each naming their favourite girls' school ahead of the 2026 grand finale

Amos Enninful, Yawson King Afedzie, and Joseph Gordon Fenyi-Mensah each picked a different school, sparking massive online attention

St. Augustine's College enters the grand finale chasing a third NSMQ title as they will compete against none other than PRESEC Legon and Accra Academy

Three bright young men from St. Augustine's College (AUGUSCO) set social media buzzing when they shared their favourite girls' schools in a candid video shared just hours before the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale.

2026 NSMQ finalists St. Augustine’s contestants share their lighter side as they name their favourite girls’ schools. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The National Science and Maths Quiz shared the interview on its official Facebook page on 20 September 2026, giving fans a rare, lighthearted glimpse into the personalities behind the three contestants representing the Cape Coast institution.

What the AUGUSCO boys had to say

Each of the three finalists went with a different pick.

Amos Enninful chose Holy Child School, Yawson King Afedzie gave his nod to Mfantsiman Girls, and Joseph Gordon Fenyi-Mensah declared his admiration for Wesley Girls High School.

The varied choices in the Facebook video were enough to get fans talking, with many enjoying seeing a more personal side of the trio beyond their academic reputations.

St. Augustine's eyes a third NSMQ trophy

The contestants' charm offensive comes as their school prepares for arguably the biggest moment of the academic year.

St. Augustine's College, the celebrated all-boys institution in Cape Coast, enters the grand finale as a two-time NSMQ champion.

With that pedigree comes expectation, and the school arrives at the UG Premier venue with every intention of lifting a third trophy.

The video drew a flood of reactions from fans, supporters, and alumni across social media.

Benjamin Alpha wrote:

"Joseph is the real gee. 1st Augusco boy to admit that they all secretly wanted to be in Mfantsipim."

Nhyiraba Jonathan commented:

"The cup is coming home. Make us proud."

Hamidan Barade Midano added:

"Action Nkotseeeeeeeeeeeeee 💚🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Organisers of the much-anticipated academic contest NSMQ finally release the time for the September 10, 2026, grand finale. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

NSMQ grand finale date and time out

YEN.com.gh earlier confirmed that the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale will take place on September 10, 2026, at 3:00 pm GMT at UG Premier, Legon, with PRESEC Legon, Accra Academy, and St. Augustine's College set to go head-to-head in what many expect to be one of the most hotly contested finals in the competition's history.

PRESEC Legon arrives at the finale as the most decorated school in the competition's history, having claimed the NSMQ title eight times.

A ninth championship would deepen an already remarkable legacy and cement the school's standing as the standard-bearer of academic competition in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh