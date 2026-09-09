Ghana Communication Technology University issued a fresh notice to applicants and prospective applicants following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results, confirming admissions remain open

Applicants were told WASSCE candidates do not need to upload their results personally, as the university will verify them directly with WAEC before processing applications

The notice set September 30, 2026, as the application deadline, while directing applicants with incomplete submissions to contact the Admissions Office for correction

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Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has issued a fresh notice to applicants and prospective applicants following the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, confirming that admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year remain open.

GCTU issues fresh notice to applicants, confirming admissions remain open with a September 30 deadline. Image credit: GCTU.

Source: Facebook

In a notice dated September 5, 2026, and signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Mrs. Araba Hackman-Akanji, the university's Academic Affairs Directorate informed applicants that the WASSCE results had been released and that the admissions process continues as planned.

What GCTU wants applicants to check and correct

The notice directed applicants who have already submitted their applications to confirm that their full name, date of birth, WASSCE index number, and examination year are all correctly captured.

Any applicant who spots an error was told to reach out to the Admissions Office through admissions@gctu.edu.gh or via WhatsApp on 0501579732 for correction.

GCTU also clarified that WASSCE applicants do not need to personally upload their results, since the university will verify them directly with WAEC.

Applicants whose submissions were incomplete were asked to contact the Admissions Office to have their applications released for completion.

On the other hand, those who purchased an application voucher but have not yet finished the process were directed to log in at apply.gctu.edu.gh using their Serial Number and PIN to complete and submit their applications.

Ghana Communication Technology University's (GCTU) fresh notice is below.

GCTU's deadline and how to apply

Prospective applicants who are yet to apply were advised to first check the admission requirements for their preferred programme at apply.gctu.edu.gh before proceeding.

According to the notice, the application window for the 2026/2027 academic year closes on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The notice was addressed to applicants and prospective applicants across GCTU's campuses, which include its main Accra campus at Tesano, along with locations in Kumasi, Ho, Koforidua, and Takoradi.

University of Cape Coast issues similar WASSCE notice

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) issued its own fresh notice to applicants following the WASSCE results release, setting September 11 as the deadline for competitive programmes like Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing, and September 25 for all other programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh