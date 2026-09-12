Ghana's Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced plans to convert 20 category B schools to category A status

The minister also shared plans to construct 10 brand new model category A schools across the country

Ghanaians have reacted with mixed opinions, with some calling for expansion of existing schools instead

Ghana's Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced a plan to upgrade 20 category B senior high schools to category A status and construct 10 new model category A schools across the country.

Ghana's Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says government will build 10 new model category A schools. Photo credit: @edughana.

Source: UGC

Education minister plans to expand category A schools

Iddrisu made the announcement on 11th September, 2026, in remarks shared by Ghanaian media house 3News on Facebook, as the government outlines its response to persistent school placement challenges facing students in the country.

"We are going to convert twenty category 'B' schools to 'A' and build ten new model category 'A' schools in the country."

The announcement comes amid longstanding concerns over the availability of places in top-tier secondary schools, with demand for category A institutions consistently outstripping supply during Ghana's computerised school placement process.

No timeline or specific locations for the new and upgraded schools were provided in the statement.

The Facebook photo is below:

Reactions as education minister converts B schools to A

The minister's announcement drew a range of responses online, with opinions divided over whether the approach would adequately address the underlying challenges.

Some Ghanaians welcomed the initiative, while others questioned the strategy of building new institutions rather than investing in those already in existence. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@DA Preciouz argued:

"Instead of building new ones in the bush, expand the old ones."

@Dekpey Godwin Peaceman raised a separate concern, questioning:

"Is it necessary to name the schools: category A, B, C and D?"

@Yunus Sulemana called for a broader shake-up, writing:

"Ministry of education needs a reshuffle....."

Lizabeth Divine stated:

"Is this categorization of schools necessary? If schools are categorised into A,B,C etc,then the external exams they write should also be categorised."

Kwame Nketia Anim stated:

"Building new schools and classifying them as Grade A won't attract students. The problem is not access. It's mainly a result of choice and preferences. The best solution is to Improve and expand infrastructure in the existing Grade A schools. Concert Grade C schools to campuses of the top Grade A schools.."

Snr Image Boakye Jacob stated:

"Parents and educators must recognize a fundamental truth: learners develop at different levels."

Fuseni Mohammed Hadi stated:

"This is actually a good move. If it’s done properly and the schools are given the needed facilities and teachers."

The Facebook video is below:

Hawa Koomson comments on poor BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about NPP National Women’s Organiser aspirant Mavis Hawa Koomson’s claims that the NDC deliberately failed BECE students to avoid paying university fees.

Her remarks triggered widespread criticism after many Ghanaians questioned the link between BECE results, senior high school placement and level 100 university fees.

The controversy intensified as critics recalled Koomson’s reported difficulty defining aquaculture during her tenure as Fisheries Minister. Social media users used the incident to challenge her credibility and ridicule the explanation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh