Kekeli and Jason represented PRESEC at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz after a painful quarter-final exit in 2025

The two students returned to the same stage a year later, this time going all the way to compete for the championship

Both contestants were overcome with emotion on stage in a moment that captured the hearts of Ghanaians across the country

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Two PRESEC students, Jesse Kekeli Afudego and Jason Antwi-Agyei, moved Ghanaians to tears after breaking down on stage at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship the moment victory was confirmed.

The story of PRESEC students Kekeli Afudego and Jason Antwi-Agyei amazes many as they make an epic comeback from their 2025 NSMQ exit to winning the trophy in 2026. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The pair embraced on stage, unable to hold back the flood of emotions that came with lifting the title. Their tears told a story far deeper than a single competition win.

2025 NSMQ quarter-final heartbreak

The weight of the moment was rooted in what happened a year earlier. Kekeli and Jason had represented PRESEC at the 2025 NSMQ, but their campaign ended prematurely at the quarter-final stage.

That early elimination left a lasting impression on both students, who used the disappointment as fuel heading into 2026.

The sorrowful moment PRESEC students were knocked out of the 2025 NSMQ championship is captured in the YouTube video below.

Reactions to Kekeli and Jason’s epic comeback

They came back to the same competition, went further than they had ever gone, and finished what they had started, winning the championship for PRESEC and writing a story of redemption that few could have scripted.

When the final result was announced, neither contestant could contain themselves. Kekeli and Jason fell into each other's arms in tears, creating a scene that spread rapidly across social media and resonated with viewers who had followed their journey.

The contrast between their 2025 exit and their 2026 triumph was stark, and it showed on their faces. For many Ghanaians, it was a reminder that a setback, however painful, does not have to be the final word.

The X video below shows a wholesome moment as the two PRESEC returnees could not contain their excitement after realising they had won the 2026 NSMQ championship.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the emotional victory:

@slim_Thick005 wrote:

"The Kekeli boy get Ayigbe juju."

@experience_2477 added:

"They really deserved that win."

@addi_65k wrote:

"Watch out for bleooo next year, God willing."

@EiiNimo noted:

"After the celebration, they still got the answer correct o🤣."

From JSMQ champion to NSMQ winner: PRESEC’s Jason makes history. Image credit: Dennis Frimpong, NSMQ

Source: Twitter

Jason sets national record after NSMQ victory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School student Jason Antwi-Agyei became the first Ghanaian contestant to win both the Junior Science and Maths Quiz and the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The young student achieved the historic feat after helping PRESEC Legon emerge victorious in the 2026 NSMQ.

Jason was part of the PRESEC team that defeated St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy in the grand finale. The victory handed the Legon-based school its ninth NSMQ trophy, extending its record as the most successful school in the competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh