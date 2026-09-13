COPEC has forecast a rise in fuel prices beginning Wednesday, September 16, 2026, driven by surging global crude oil costs

Petrol could climb by over 4 percent while diesel faces a steeper hike of more than 10 percent at the pump

International crude oil prices jumped from US$89.30 to US$103.07 per barrel during the period under review

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Ghana's fuel costs are set to climb again, with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) forecasting notable price increases for petrol, diesel, and LPG from Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

In a pricing projection released on September 13, 2026, COPEC attributed the expected increases to a sharp jump in international crude oil and refined petroleum product prices. Crude oil rose from US$89.30 to US$103.07 per barrel during the review period, pushing up costs across the board despite a slight strengthening of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

COPEC warns petrol prices could hit GH¢16.26 on September 16. Photo credit: @goilghana.

Source: Getty Images

Petrol and LPG to increase on September 16

On the petrol front, COPEC recorded a 10.08 per cent rise in the international Free on Board (FOB) price, which moved from US$1,136.50 to US$1,251.07 per metric tonne.

Taking into account the cedi's marginal 0.29 per cent appreciation, with the average interbank exchange rate shifting from GH¢11.5166 to GH¢11.4830 per US dollar, the chamber projects an average retail price of GH¢16.26 per litre for petrol.

That figure represents a 4.24 per cent increase from the current mean of GH¢15.60 per litre. Within an estimated range of plus or minus five per cent, petrol could sell anywhere between GH¢15.44 and GH¢17.08 per litre.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is also expected to become more expensive, with COPEC estimating a new price of approximately GH¢15.32 per kilogramme in the same pricing window.

A fuel attendant spotted a popular station in Ghana. Photo credit: @goilghana.

Source: Getty Images

Diesel faces the sharpest hike

Diesel is projected to record the steepest increase of the three products. The FOB price climbed from US$1,250.50 to US$1,404.73 per metric tonne, a 12.33 per cent jump.

After accounting for the cedi's slight gains, COPEC estimates the average retail pump price for diesel will rise to GH¢19.07 per litre, up from the current mean of GH¢17.30.

That amounts to a 10.23 per cent increase and is the most significant single-product adjustment in the chamber's latest projections.

Should oil marketing companies implement the projected changes, motorists across Ghana are likely to feel the pinch at the pump from mid-week.

Businesses that depend heavily on petroleum products, particularly in the transport sector, could also face higher operating costs as a result of the anticipated adjustments.

COPEC predicts 5% fuel rise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s projected fuel price increases from September 1, 2026.

COPEC expects petrol, diesel and LPG prices to rise despite a stronger cedi and lower global crude oil prices.

The projected changes could push petrol to GH¢16.21 per litre and diesel to GH¢17.61 per litre.

The increase is being driven by higher refined petroleum product prices, potentially raising transport and household costs nationwide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh