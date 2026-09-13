Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with entrepreneur fiancé Michael Polansky, US media reported

The 'Bad Romance' singer, 40, began dating Polansky in 2020 and got engaged to him in 2024

No details about the baby, including name, b, or date of birth, have been made public yet

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Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time, with US outlets reporting the arrival of her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky.

Sources confirmed the news to both Page Six and People on Friday, though no further details, including the baby's name, gender, or exact date of birth, were shared. The singer, born Stefani Germanotta, is 40 years old.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcome their first child together. Photo credit: @elle.

Source: Instagram

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's relationship

Gaga and Polansky, a businessman, went public with their relationship in 2020 before getting engaged in 2024. The arrival of their child marks the next chapter in a relationship that has played out quietly compared to the star's very public career.

The singer had spoken openly in recent years about her wish to become a mother, and the birth comes at a remarkable moment professionally as well. She wrapped up the Mayhem Ball world tour in April 2026, and her latest album, *Mayhem*, earned her multiple Grammy nominations this year, including taking home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The Instagram photos are below:

Lady Gaga "Mother Monster" becomes a real-life mother

Gaga has long carried the nickname "Mother Monster," a title given to her by her devoted fanbase. That title now carries a whole new meaning, with the pop icon stepping into motherhood off the stage.

No official statement from Gaga or Polansky had been released at the time of reporting, and the couple's representatives did not immediately share additional information about the new arrival.

The Instagram photos are below:

McBrown copies Lady Gaga's style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Nana Ama McBrown’s VGMA red carpet appearance and the accusations that her look copied Lady Gaga’s 2023 Oscars gown.

The Onua Showtime host’s elegant Versace-inspired outfit drew praise from many fans, while others questioned its originality.

Fashion critics said the design closely replicated Lady Gaga’s sheer corset gown, including its long sleeves, voluminous skirt and crystal-encrusted belt.

The controversy has renewed debate about the limits of fashion inspiration and the responsibility of designers to acknowledge original creations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh