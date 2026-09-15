The Ministry of Education announced plans to set up a Technical Working Committee to review the Computerised School Selection

The review follows mounting pressure from stakeholders over transparency concerns in the placement process

The committee will assess all components of the CSSPS and recommend improvements to make the system fairer and more efficient

The Ministry of Education has announced it will establish a Technical Working Committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) once the ongoing placement exercise is complete.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Tuesday, 15 September, in which the Ministry outlined the scope of the planned review and the objectives it is expected to achieve.

Ghana Education Ministry to Review CSSPS After Current Placement Exercise Ends

Source: Facebook

According to the Ministry, the committee will examine the various components of the placement process, identify weaknesses, and propose concrete measures to improve how students are assigned to senior high schools across the country.

The review is specifically intended to strengthen transparency and accountability within the system, areas that have drawn sustained criticism from parents, students and civil society groups.

"The Ministry recognises the need for continuous improvement and strengthening of the system. Following the conclusion of the current placement exercise, the Ministry will establish a Technical Working Committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the placement process," the statement read.

The Ministry added that the ultimate goal is to ensure the CSSPS remains credible, efficient, fair and responsive to the needs of all stakeholders, including students, parents and schools.

Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference Raised Concerns

The announcement comes against the backdrop of mounting frustration over how the CSSPS operates in practice.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference had previously called on authorities to introduce greater transparency and accountability into the placement process, citing difficulties that families encounter during school selection.

The Ministry's decision to formalise a review process signals an acknowledgement that the current system requires structural attention, though the specific membership of the Technical Working Committee and a timeline for the review were not detailed in the statement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh