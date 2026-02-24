Six Aggrey Memorial Students Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting ADISCO Student

Six Aggrey Memorial SHS students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a final-year Adisadel College student at Pedu Junction

The victim, Rexford Owusu-Ansah, sustained a fracture around his right eye and was treated at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital

Police said that the suspects, who were later handed over to the Kotokuraba Police Station, would face the full might of the law

Six students of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in the Central Region of Ghana have been arrested for allegedly attacking a final-year student of Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. last Friday (February 20, 2026).

Six Aggrey Memorial students are arrested for allegedly assaulting an ADISCO student in Cape Coast. Photo credit: Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A statement issued on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, by the Public Affairs Unit of the Central Regional Command stated that the victim, identified as Rexford Owusu-Ansah, was attacked at Pedu Junction while returning to campus with two friends.

The police explained that the suspects allegedly stopped the students to check whether they were from Adisadel College before an incident occurred that led to the assault.

While the victim’s two friends managed to escape, he was reportedly overpowered, kicked to the ground, and savagely beaten.

According to reports, the suspects allegedly made away with the victim’s iPhone 17 Pro Max, GH¢1,400 in cash, and his shoes.

Following the assault, authorities at Aggrey Memorial SHS later handed over the six suspects to the Kotokuraba Police Station at about 7:30 p.m. the same day.

ADISCO student receives treatment at government hospital

The victim was initially treated at the stadium clinic before being referred to the Cape Coast Regional Hospital, where he was discharged on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

A police medical report, reportedly endorsed by a doctor, showed that the student had sustained a fractured bone around his right eye, leaving him unable to open it.

The victim’s two friends have reportedly told the police they would be able to identify the suspects.

“The Central Regional Police Command strongly condemns the violence and assures the public that due process will be followed, as the juvenile offenders will face the full rigours of the law,” the statement read.

Three Swedru School of Business students are arrested over the viral assault of an Obrachire Senior High Technical School student. Credit: Swedru School of Business

Source: Facebook

Police release identities of SWESCO students

In a related development, three students arrested in connection with the assault on a student of Obrachire Senior High Technical School during a district inter-schools athletics competition are heading to court.

Police have also released the identities of the students from the Swedru School of Business, who are all adults.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 24, the Central Regional Police Command condemned the students’ conduct, cautioning the public, particularly students, against engaging in acts of violence that threaten safety within educational institutions.

The Ghana Education Service Central Regional Directorate has directed the immediate suspension of all zonal inter-school sporting activities among Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) in the region, pending the outcome of investigations.

Kade SHTS students arrested for alleged assault

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five Kade Senior High Technical School students had been arrested for allegedly assaulting their teacher in October 2025.

Michael Quayson had a reputation as a disciplinarian and was reportedly attacked for refusing to allow cheating during examinations, prompting a beating.

President John Mahama was on record at the time condemning violence against teachers and had demanded more accountability in Ghana's education system.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh